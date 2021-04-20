Virginia safeties make ‘significant progress’ in spring practices

Joey Blount stood on the sidelines for much of last season, watching as teams like Wake Forest and North Carolina torched Virginia's defense through the air.
Sitting games out while he battled injury ate at Blount.
“Being sidelined, watching other people taking your opportunities, playing your positions and thinking to myself, ‘Man, I could’ve done that better maybe. I could have made this play. We could have won this game,’” Blount said.
The safety only played in four of Virginia’s 10 games in 2020, as a nagging lower body injury kept him off the field for the majority of the year. His absence hurt the Cavaliers’ passing defense.
UVa was one of just six FBS programs to allow opponents to pass for 300 yards per game, giving up an ACC-worst 304.4 yards per contest. The Cavaliers allowed 9.4 yards per pass attempt, which was the fifth-worst mark of any FBS program.
Big plays consistently crushed Virginia's defense, which yielded 29 passing plays that went for 30 yards or more. Only two other FBS squads allowed more.
With disappointing defensive results last fall, Blount decided to use his additional year of eligibility for one final — and hopefully healthy — season in a Virginia uniform.
“I’ve been super energetic,” Blount said. “I’m looking forward to every day when we get to go practice. Being sidelined for so long, just hungry to experience the spring to its fullest.”
While Blount wished he was available more last season, he appreciated watching his underclassmen peers earn game reps. He saw Antonio Clary, a junior this season, grow into his own and become a more consistent option at safety. Coen King, another junior, led Virginia with 10 tackles in the season-ending loss to Virginia Tech.
Both players were given significant playing time in 2020 due to injuries to usual starters.
“I feel like there were a lot of identities that were found,” Blount said.
As for Blount, he’s healthy during spring practices for the first time in his Virginia career.
“Joey Blount is playing really well this spring,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “This is his first offseason, which has been amazing. Even though he’s been here quite a while, it’s the first time he’s been through an offseason and been healthy. He’s strong and he’s fast and he’s physical and he’s making lots and lots and lots of plays.”
Joining Blount as a likely starting safety is De’Vante Cross. The redshirt senior has spent time at a handful of positions for Virginia, most recently playing cornerback for the Cavaliers due to the need at the position.
A deep and healthy cornerback position group this spring allows Cross to move to safety, which he views as his natural position.
“I feel so much more comfortable, to be honest with you,” Cross said. “When I first moved to defense, it’s one of the positions I started at. It’s what I’m most used to. It’s where I feel comfortable, where I feel like my skill sets lie.”
Cross likes that safety isn’t just about coverage or tackling. The position requires both, and he considers himself a jack-of-all-trades. As a safety, he’s able to cover in zone or man coverage. He’s also allowed to roam into the box and help stop the run.
Blount and Cross fill UVa’s starting safety roles. The duo has also taken on a leadership role at the position, helping develop young players. Clary and King check in as the No. 3 and No. 4 options at safety, and sophomore Chayce Chalmers also has impressed as a potential depth piece at the spot. Freshman Langston Long is a player the two veterans have “taken under their wing,” according to safeties coach Shane Hunter.
The two “super seniors” know it’s their last season with Virginia, so they’re eager to pass knowledge down to their younger peers.
“They’re doing such a great job of pushing the guys that are right there with them to help them to understand, to see things,” Hunter said. “De’Vante, he grabs one of the younger guys. Joey, he says, ‘Hey, look at it this way.’ It’s amazing to see their influence on the guys that are still trying to learn, that maybe don’t have as much game experience.”
A veteran position group, coupled with experience at cornerback gives UVa hope it can improve its passing defense in 2021. The Cavaliers also shifted coaching responsibilities, moving Hunter from the inside linebackers coach to the safeties coach.
The change gives the safeties more individualized instruction. Hunter’s move gave him a chance to look more closely at the position. His goal this spring is to improve the position group’s communication skills on game day.
Hunter called the unit “completely capable,” saying he likes the players at the position. Last year, communication issues, particularly with younger players, hurt the Wahoos and allowed for offenses to generate chunk plays down the field.
“You see that and then you look at say, ‘Well, OK, what can Joey and De’Vante do to help us get better?’” Hunter said. “And the biggest thing is just have their influence out there, their communication.”
There’s a need for the safety unit to improve its performance, but the Cavaliers feel like they’re on their way toward better secondary play in 2021, especially if Blount and Cross stay healthy.
“We’re making significant progress in that area,” Mendenhall said. “Still lots of work to do.”