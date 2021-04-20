Virginia safeties make ‘significant progress’ in spring practices

“I feel so much more comfortable, to be honest with you,” Cross said. “When I first moved to defense, it’s one of the positions I started at. It’s what I’m most used to. It’s where I feel comfortable, where I feel like my skill sets lie.”

Cross likes that safety isn’t just about coverage or tackling. The position requires both, and he considers himself a jack-of-all-trades. As a safety, he’s able to cover in zone or man coverage. He’s also allowed to roam into the box and help stop the run.

Blount and Cross fill UVa’s starting safety roles. The duo has also taken on a leadership role at the position, helping develop young players. Clary and King check in as the No. 3 and No. 4 options at safety, and sophomore Chayce Chalmers also has impressed as a potential depth piece at the spot. Freshman Langston Long is a player the two veterans have “taken under their wing,” according to safeties coach Shane Hunter.

The two “super seniors” know it’s their last season with Virginia, so they’re eager to pass knowledge down to their younger peers.