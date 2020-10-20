Virginia’s passing attack seeks more consistent production

Given the team’s limited starting experience at quarterback, growing pains are to be expected.

With the passing numbers struggling and Armstrong still in the concussion protocol, the Cavaliers did what they believed gave them the best chance to win against Wake Forest. They opted to use three quarterbacks, with Stone being the passer and Armstead and Thompson serving as rushing threats.

In many regards, it worked.

The Cavaliers rushed for over 200 yards in an ACC game for the first time since October of 2018, and the team scored 20 first-half points.

“I thought it was great,” Stone said. “I thought it was really effective. The offensive coaches put together a really good plan for this weekend, and we were really efficient. I thought Keytaon and Ira, they played really, really well.”

While the second half offense wasn’t nearly as effective, the Wahoos managed an offense relatively successfully despite relying on an inexperienced Stone. They may opt to use the same three-quarterback system Saturday, should Armstrong be forced to miss the Miami game.

Mendenhall plans on leaving fans, and Miami’s defense, waiting in suspense to see which quarterbacks take the field Saturday in Florida.

“Very well could see a similar approach, if that's what happens,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong potentially missing the game. “But again, to go any further would probably not be on the best interest of my team in terms of having something to have to be uncovered on game day, but it's a possibility you could see something similar.”

