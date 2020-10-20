Virginia’s passing attack seeks more consistent production

Of the teams to play four games this fall, only Mike Leach’s air raid offense at Mississippi State has thrown more passes than Bronco Mendenhall’s Virginia team. The Cavaliers are averaging 49.75 passes per game.
Unfortunately for the Wahoos, the team’s passing attack has looked inconsistent this fall despite the frequent usage dictated largely by second-half deficits.
Virginia (1-3, 1-3 ACC) ranks just 62nd nationally out of 77 teams in completion percentage even with a reliance on short and intermediate throws. The Cavaliers complete 55.8% of their throws.
For a team completing just a shade over 50% of passes, fans might hope to see the Cavaliers stretching the field vertically to take advantage of the completions they do record. Instead, UVa is one of the least effective downfield passing teams in the FBS.
Virginia comes in at No. 72 nationally in both yards per attempt and yards per completion. They’re recording just 5.31 yards per pass attempt, as they struggle to stretch the field through the air.
“There's a lot of factors that go into it,” Mendenhall said Monday. “I think part of it is Brennan [Armstrong] has been out for a game and a half. I think that in kind of compensating with the approach we took last week with different players at that position and a run emphasis that certainly contributes. So I think it's one of those statistics where it doesn't take long to kind of sort out why it looks like that.”
Mendenhall makes a good point.
Through four games, starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has missed nearly 40% of the action due to a concussion suffered in the first half against N.C. State. That left the Cavaliers in a bind, and they opted to use both Iraken Armstead and Keytaon Thompson as running threats in Saturday’s matchup against Wake Forest.
On the other hand, Lindell Stone — the team’s primary passing quarterback with Armstrong sidelined — still threw the ball 42 times Saturday in the 40-23 loss to Wake Forest. He completed just 24 of those passes for 193 yards and no touchdowns. He threw a pair of interceptions, although the first interception came on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, so he doesn’t deserve much blame for that result.
Regardless, the Cavaliers averaged just 4.6 yards per attempt on Stone’s throws.
“I thought we had a couple of opportunities Saturday that I didn’t take advantage of,” Stone said. “Two, particularly, on the same play to Terrell [Jana], just in the end zone. There was one in the first and one in the third quarter. They could have been big plays that I just missed on. I think we’ve had great protection up front from the offensive line, receivers have gotten open; it’s just a matter of me hitting the target.”
The absence of Armstrong clearly impacts the passing game.
Both Armstrong and Stone have thrown exactly 97 passes this season. Armstrong completed 54 of his 97, while Stone completed 55. The completion percentage is nearly identical, but it’s the ability to generate yardage that helps separate Armstrong.
UVa’s left-handed quarterback has thrown for 596 yards and five touchdowns on his 97 passes. Stone has just 426 yards and three touchdowns. Armstrong is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt, while Stone is averaging 4.4 yards per pass. Neither number is great, but the Cavaliers were more productive with Armstrong slinging the ball down field.
“Just as we're kind of starting to dial in that identity with Brennan, then he's been gone,” Mendenhall said. “So it's going to take a little time for those numbers to kind of balance out where they really are, but that's where they are today for sure.”
It’s also worth noting the team’s turnover struggles. Armstrong has six interceptions on the season, and Stone sits at three despite throwing a handful of additional near-interceptions.
Virginia’s quarterbacks have thrown eight touchdowns to nine interceptions and the Cavaliers rank 73rd of the 77 eligible FBS teams in interceptions thrown this fall.
“Most of our turnovers, especially from my position and the quarterback spot, have been like mental errors,” Stone said. “I made the one Saturday in the fourth, which it was just reckless. From the quarterback spot, most of it’s just decision-making.”
Given the team’s limited starting experience at quarterback, growing pains are to be expected.
With the passing numbers struggling and Armstrong still in the concussion protocol, the Cavaliers did what they believed gave them the best chance to win against Wake Forest. They opted to use three quarterbacks, with Stone being the passer and Armstead and Thompson serving as rushing threats.
In many regards, it worked.
The Cavaliers rushed for over 200 yards in an ACC game for the first time since October of 2018, and the team scored 20 first-half points.
“I thought it was great,” Stone said. “I thought it was really effective. The offensive coaches put together a really good plan for this weekend, and we were really efficient. I thought Keytaon and Ira, they played really, really well.”
While the second half offense wasn’t nearly as effective, the Wahoos managed an offense relatively successfully despite relying on an inexperienced Stone. They may opt to use the same three-quarterback system Saturday, should Armstrong be forced to miss the Miami game.
Mendenhall plans on leaving fans, and Miami’s defense, waiting in suspense to see which quarterbacks take the field Saturday in Florida.
“Very well could see a similar approach, if that's what happens,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong potentially missing the game. “But again, to go any further would probably not be on the best interest of my team in terms of having something to have to be uncovered on game day, but it's a possibility you could see something similar.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!