Virginia’s offensive line shows dramatic growth in Mendenhall’s fifth season

Credit goes to the offensive line.

“Absolutely one of the bright spots of my journey here to the University of Virginia,” Mendenhall said. “[Offensive line] coach [Garett] Tujague has worked so hard, and has taken his lumps and has been working and growing and trying to get depth and trying to get the performance the way we, he and I, we all want it. And for the first time in going in, here in our fifth season, our offensive line, I would say is the cornerstone of why we're having success as a program and as a football team and as an offense.”

Players and coaches are quick to praise Tujague for his work with the group. The development of the starters has led to improved play up front.

Olu Oluwatimi gives the Cavaliers a steady presence at center. Ryan Swoboda has developed into his 6-foot-10 frame, making him a quality option at right tackle to protect quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s blind side. Chris Glaser, a senior, mans the right guard position.

Dillon Reinkensmeyer, one of the most versatile players along the line, currently slides in as the team’s starting left guard. He’s flanked by left tackle Ryan Nelson. Every player on the offensive front weighs at least 305 pounds and stands at least 6-3, making the group a formidable front.