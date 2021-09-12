Virginia’s defense off to strong start in 2021

The defensive line unit with Mandy Alonso, Adeeb Atariwa and Jahmeer Carter has been solid. Atariwa missed Saturday’s game with injury, but Nusi Malani and Aaron Faumui were among the players to rotate in along the front.

Virginia’s team doesn’t boast a marquee star on either side of the football. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong might be the closest thing, but the offense uses a handful of weapons to score and the defense thrives when multiple players step up to make plays.

“So far, it’s a football team with a lot of contributors, and I really like that in terms of our identity,” Mendenhall said.

The road only gets tougher moving forward, though.

William & Mary and Illinois are projected to finish at the bottom of their respective conferences, and both teams played Virginia with their backup quarterbacks. North Carolina hosts the Cavaliers on Saturday, and the Tar Heels scored 59 points in a Week 2 win over Georgia State.

Sam Howell and the offense sputtered in Week 1 against Virginia Tech, but the Tar Heels were the preseason Coastal Division favorite. Howell is a top NFL Draft prospect at the quarterback position, and he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia State. He also added 104 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

Virginia’s defense looks sound through two games, with just about everyone on the starting unit chipping in. The Cavaliers will need the unit on its game Saturday to start ACC play with a win.

