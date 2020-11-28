Virginia’s 'Bubbleville' trip shows two extremes of Cavaliers’ potential

Question marks for UVa include its defensive execution.

The Pack Line defense typically frustrates foes, and both Towson and San Francisco struggled in stretches. The Dons, however, found ways to score from beyond the arc. The result was a 61-point offensive showing and 13 made 3-pointers.

Last year, UVa allowed 60 points just once in its first 10 games of the season. With Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key graduated, the Cavaliers are adjusting to a new lineup that includes a pair of impact transfers in Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III as well as freshmen working into the mix. There will be adjustments defensively as the Cavaliers try to figure out their rotation.

“We lost two terrific, physical, active defenders who could play on the glass and we got to keep fighting and trying to find our way in regards to that,” Bennett said.

The defense remains one of the top units in the nation, but it’s not quite up to Bennett’s lofty standards yet. Offensively, the Cavaliers have weapons, but they’ll want to find a player or two to lean on when they need a basket.

Friday against San Francisco, six Virginia players took at least five shots. Ten UVa players took at least two shots. Hauser led the way with 11 shots, seeming like UVa’s go-to option down the stretch.