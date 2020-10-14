Virginia running back Ronnie Walker Jr’s waiver approved by NCAA

Indiana transfer running back Ronnie Walker Jr. has been granted immediate eligibility to play for the Virginia football team, the program announced Wednesday.

Walker Jr., who is originally from Richmond and transferred to Virginia to be cloer to home, went through a lengthy appeals process with the NCAA and was denied on his initial waiver as well as his initial appeal.

The running back’s reconsideration appeal was approved Wednesday, which is great news for a program in need of help at running back.

“We are excited for Ronnie that his request for a waiver to play this season was approved and we look forward to having him compete starting this weekend,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement.

The Cavaliers rank 12th in the ACC in rushing yards per game, averaging just 139 yards per contest.

UVa averages four yards per carry as a team, putting them at 11th in the ACC in the category. Of the five teams to play exactly three ACC games this fall, Virginia is the only one with fewer than nine rushing touchdowns. The Cavaliers have three.