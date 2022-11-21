Virginia running back Mike Hollins released from hospital, mother says

Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been released from the hospital, according to a Twitter post from his mother, Brenda Hollins.

“Mike has been discharged!!!” she wrote.

Hollins was one of five victims in the shooting at UVa on Nov. 13 that resulted in the death of his teammates Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls,” wrote Brenda Hollins, who attended Saturday’s memorial service for Chandler, Davis and Perry at John Paul Jones Arena wearing her son’s jersey.

“This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful,” she wrote. “GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis [and] Perry families! They need us!!!”

Hollins was shot in the back, but the bullet, “missed most major organs,” Joe Gipson, the chief operating officer at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and acting as the Hollins’ family spokesperson, said last week. Brenda works for the firm.

The bullet did hit Mike Hollins’ kidney, Gipson said then, so Hollins required surgeries to repair that damage.

But videos of Hollins walking through the hallways of the hospital this past Friday began surfacing on social media, showing his tremendous progress.

This season with the Cavaliers, Hollins logged 53 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also registered a long reception of 64 yards against Miami last month.

“I’m hard on Mike because Mike has a ton of potential,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said last week. “And what I’ve seen out of him is a very workman mentality and engaging the discipline and the structure, which has resulted in improvements in his play down the stretch, but he always has a smile on his face.

“You know, he is very inquisitive,” Elliott continued. “He is one of those guys that will ask you serious questions. He will tilt his head to the side and say, ‘Hey, Coach, I have a question.’ But, you know, he is a guy that does what you ask him to do. He has a big personality, and I think he’s a young man that is fully invested in this institution, this program.”