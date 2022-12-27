Virginia running back Jones coming back for sixth season

His return only enhances Virginia’s depth at running back.

On Tuesday, veteran Perris Jones, who started eight times at the position this past fall, announced on Twitter he’ll play a sixth season with the Cavaliers in 2023.

“When I set foot on campus,” Jones wrote, “I had a set of goals that I planned on accomplishing. While I have been blessed to accomplish the basics, I still have some goals on the table that need to be crossed off. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be returning to UVa, exercising my last year of eligibility.”

In August, Jones emerged as UVa’s top running back option during training camp to earn the team’s starting job.

Before this past season, Jones, a former walk-on, had only registered three career carries and was briefly moved – out of necessity – to defensive back in 2021, but his work ethic and understanding of Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott’s offense propelled Jones forward to make an impact on the 2022 squad at his natural position.

Jones ran 81 times for 365 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also hauled in six catches for 43 yards and two more scores this past season. He had standout performances against Richmond and at Syracuse. Versus the Spiders, he racked up 104 rushing yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown, and against the Orange, he ran for 87 yards and a score.

With Jones coming back, the Hoos are slated to have strong experience in their backfield.

Clemson transfer Kobe Pace, who is scheduled to enroll in January and participate in spring practice, accumulated 793 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over 28 games for the Tigers.

Xavier Brown, a contributor for the Cavaliers as a true freshman this past fall, is due back, too, after logging 50 carries in his debut campaign.

Amaad Foston and Cody Brown are both coming off of injuries, but last week Elliott said Brown, after joining UVa from Miami ahead of last season, is, “a big body downhill kind of guy, but he didn’t have the offseason, going through the transfer process, that he needed to. So, I’m excited about him and we’ll see where Foston is when he gets cleared.”

Mike Hollins was wounded during the tragic shooting at UVa in November, but he’s still with the team, though, his status for spring practice is unknown at this time.

Two incoming freshmen Noah Vaughn and Donte Hawthorn, who each signed as part of UVa’s 2023 recruiting class, will join the group come summertime as well.