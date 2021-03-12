Virginia rowing team opens season Saturday

Rowing demands excellence.

From physical endurance to rowers operating in sync, it’s a challenging sport. Sauer praises the effort of his team, which has followed strict health protocols just for the chance to compete this spring.

Among the many protocols during offseason training was distancing from teammates. Whether that meant during practice or after, it was a drastic change from the team’s usual close-knit routines.

“The fact that I can’t go up to a teammate and like boost them up, and I can’t have a teammate around for dinner or can’t hug a teammate if they’ve had a bad day is heartbreaking,” senior Abbie Bird said.

Health protocols made the tough practices even more difficult for the team.

Both Bird and Kershner shared that they questioned the offseason training. They wondered why they were putting in so much work, knowing that the season might not even happen. As much time as they gave to their training routines, a voice in the back of their heads always wondered if they’d get the chance to compete.

“That fear … and underlying presence of OK, but what if this happens again, and prepping to be devastated hasn’t really gone away, and I don’t think it will,” Kershner said.