Virginia rowing team finishes fifth at NCAA Championships

The Virginia rowing team finished fifth at the NCAA Rowing Championships on Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The Cavaliers now have earned 17 top-5 finishes in their 23 NCAA championship appearances.

Virginia’s Varsity Four rowed to a fourth-place finish, while the Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

“I would be lying if I said we weren’t disappointed not being on the podium,” Virginia coach Kevin Sauer said. “But, this team accomplished a lot this year, so I am grateful for the resilience, attitude and hard work of this team. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Texas’ win in the Varsity Eight grand final earned the Longhorns the NCAA team title, breaking a three-way tie in total points (126) with Stanford and Washington. The Cardinal placed second, while the Huskies placed third. Michigan (108), Virginia (106), Ohio State (104), Rutgers (96), Brown (88), California (83) and Syracuse (69) completed the top 10.

Virginia's Varsity Four placed fourth behind Washington (7:02.172), Stanford (7:03.258) and Texas (7:07.186) with a time of 7:09.112. Ohio State finished fifth and Michigan placed sixth.