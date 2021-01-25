Virginia rolls past Syracuse to remain unbeaten in ACC play

Monday morning, Virginia moved back into the Top 10 of college basketball’s rankings. Monday night, it showed why.
Senior forward Sam Hauser scored 21 points, hitting seven of UVa’s 14 made 3-pointers as the Cavaliers handled visiting Syracuse, 81-58 on Monday night, winning their seventh straight and remaining undefeated in ACC play.
Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC), which moved from No. 13 to No. 8 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll, released earlier Monday, went 13 for 28 from beyond the 3-point arc, with junior Trey Murphy III hitting four from long range and finishing with 16 points.
At the other end, the Cavaliers’ ACC-best defense held Syracuse (9-5, 3-4) to a 5-for-24 showing from 3-point range, including holding sharp-shooting Buddy Boeheim to a 1-for-8 night from beyond the arc.
Senior forward Jay Huff added 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Cavaliers, who visit rival No. 20 Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was Huff’s second double-double of the season.
Junior point guard Kihei Clark, who struggled against Georgia Tech, had nine assists and two turnovers, masterfully orchestrating the Virginia offense from the high post.
But, as he did in the final 10 minutes of UVa’s come-from-behind win Saturday against Georgia Tech, it was Hauser — the Marquette transfer — who led the way Monday against the Orange.
After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, Hauser — a 44.5% 3-point shooter in three seasons with the Golden Eagles — was expected to elevate Virginia’s perimeter offense. He got off to a relatively slow from 3-point range to start this season, but found his stroke going 4-for-5 against Clemson three games ago.
Hauser is now 15-for-23 from 3-point range the last three games. Monday, he scored all his points from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three assists.
Saturday, UVa rallied past Georgia Tech, 64-62, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ win streak at five games. Monday night, the Orange came in off back-to-back blowout victories, having drilled Miami 83-57 on Jan. 19 and Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.
And the Cavaliers cooled it off, as well.
Virginia used a 12-0 run to open up an early 14-6, a spurt that saw Clark connect on ally-oop passes to Huff and Murphy.
But Virginia struggled with ball security against Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone, committing five turnovers in the first 11:46. That kept them from building a bigger lead and the Orange used an 8-0 run late in the half to trim its deficit to 30-26 after a Buddy Boeheim 3-pointer with 3:13 to go before the break.
As he did over the final 10 minutes of the Georgia Tech win on Saturday, Hauser carried the Cavaliers’ offense in the first half, scoring 15 points on five made 3-pointers before the break, the last of which sent Virginia to the locker room up 35-26.