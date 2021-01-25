Virginia rolls past Syracuse to remain unbeaten in ACC play

After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, Hauser — a 44.5% 3-point shooter in three seasons with the Golden Eagles — was expected to elevate Virginia’s perimeter offense. He got off to a relatively slow from 3-point range to start this season, but found his stroke going 4-for-5 against Clemson three games ago.

Hauser is now 15-for-23 from 3-point range the last three games. Monday, he scored all his points from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three assists.

Saturday, UVa rallied past Georgia Tech, 64-62, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ win streak at five games. Monday night, the Orange came in off back-to-back blowout victories, having drilled Miami 83-57 on Jan. 19 and Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.

And the Cavaliers cooled it off, as well.

Virginia used a 12-0 run to open up an early 14-6, a spurt that saw Clark connect on ally-oop passes to Huff and Murphy.

But Virginia struggled with ball security against Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone, committing five turnovers in the first 11:46. That kept them from building a bigger lead and the Orange used an 8-0 run late in the half to trim its deficit to 30-26 after a Buddy Boeheim 3-pointer with 3:13 to go before the break.