Virginia, Rice square off with spot in Elite Eight on the line

On paper, the Cavaliers hold the edge over the 22nd-ranked Owls. Don’t tell that to UVa’s players and coaches, who see the win over West Virginia and a regular-season triumph over seventh-seeded Texas A&M and take notice of Rice.

“I think you have to be careful looking at the West Virginia game and saying, ‘Well, West Virginia got 20 shots to one,’” head coach Steve Swanson said. “Well, it’s whether they’re dangerous or not, and Rice is very dangerous.”

The Owls are indeed dangerous.

They’re among the top 30 teams nationally in goals against average and goals per game. In Rice's overtime win over Texas A&M, it gave up two goals in a 20-second span in the middle of the first half. After that, the Owls outscored the Aggies 3-0.

Currently, Rice is on an 11-match unbeaten streak.

“They’re on a high, and we’re going to probably be getting their best shot,” Ivory said.

UVa counters the red-hot Owls with an impressive group of its own. The Cavaliers took down Southern Illinois Edwardsville 3-1 in the opening round. They followed that win up by beating No. 12 BYU 2-0. Entering the matchup, BYU was one of only four teams nationally to average three or more goals per game this season.