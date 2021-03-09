Virginia returns to postseason play after nearly two-year break caused by COVID-19

“Late in March, everybody is playing their best basketball,” Clark said. “You got to be at your best and just try not to have those self-inflicted errors.”

Clark stressed that avoiding turnovers and defensive lapses are crucial when it comes to advancing deep into tournaments. The margin of error can be thin this time of year, as the team learned well during its national title run.

UVa won all six of its NCAA Tournament games in 2019, including its last four in overtime or by four points or fewer. Virginia came close to losing on numerous occasions, only to make the clutch play or two needed to win the tournament.

Bennett shared that sometimes in a single-elimination format you just have to be fortunate. The Cavaliers had good fortunes in 2019, while also executing at a high level with a talented roster.

The year prior, UVa made history by becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed when it fell to UMBC in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Postseason play brings with it tremendous highs and lows, and the Cavaliers know both sides well.

UVa hopes recent positive postseason results translate into this season as they aim for their first ACC Tournament title since 2018.

“I haven’t won an ACC championship conference tournament,” Clark said. “That’d be cool.”

