Virginia returns home with Coastal title aspirations after pair of dramatic road wins

By winning consecutive ACC road games for the first time since 2011, the Virginia football program has thrust itself back into the Coastal Division race.

The Cavaliers also benefited greatly from a series of wonky results within the division. North Carolina, which steamrolled UVa 59-39 in September, has three ACC losses after last weekend’s letdown against Florida State.

“We’ve known from the beginning of the season that if we handle our business, we can take the Coastal,” junior defensive back Antonio Clary said. “Seeing these teams losing and stuff like that, now we can really do it.”

Every Coastal team except Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech — both teams are 1-0 in league play — have conference losses. The two teams with unblemished conference records play this weekend, guaranteeing one side a loss. UVa (4-2, 2-2 ACC) faces Pitt and Virginia Tech in November, giving it a chance to hand both teams a defeat.

The possibility of winning the Coastal is alive, but UVa knows it needs to hold serve at home to have a shot. Three of Virginia’s final four conference games come at Scott Stadium, including Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. matchup with Duke (3-3, 0-2 ACC). That’s good news for a UVa program with a 14-2 home record since the start of the 2019 season.