Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans inspires others through newfound love of distance running

A few years ago, Marques Hagans took up running. The former Virginia football player and current wide receivers coach wanted to get into better shape, and he started regularly running 2-3 miles alone around Charlottesville.
The inner competitor in Hagans was sparked after going for a run with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law a few years ago.
“They just smoked me, it wasn’t even close,” Hagans laughed. “At about two miles, they were so far ahead of me. It was embarrassing. At that moment, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna get serious about this.’”
Hagans started to run longer distances, working his way up to about 10 miles. When quarantine began due to COVID-19 and the football team remained at home instead of returning to Charlottesville for spring practice, Hagans found even more time to run.
The coach and a group of friends and former teammates started tracking their runs using the Nike Run Club app. Hagans called the first month of using the app introductory, but by the second month, it became a friendly competition to see who could run the most.
“Every morning you woke up like, ‘Alright, what did somebody do last night?’ or ‘What did somebody do this morning?’” Hagans said.
As everyone in the group improved their fitness, the length of the runs and the average speed per mile became tougher to beat.
“Dudes were logging like 8-10 miles a day,” Hagans said. “If you wanted to win, you had to start running like 10-12 miles a day, and that’s when it really picked up during quarantine, and once I got to 12 I was like, well I’ll try 16. Once I got to 16, I was like let’s try 20, and once I got to 20 I was like, let’s go for 26.”
He went for 26.2 miles, the length of a marathon, on July 18. Hagans finished the run in four hours and 38 minutes, according to a tweet he sent after the run.
With the football team back in town, Hagans woke up before the sun and finished the marathon before starting his work day.
“We have workouts at 9:20, I started at 4 o’clock in the morning, and then as soon as I finished, hopped in the shower and went right out to coach the guys and I went about the rest of my day,” Hagans said.
Hagans admits finishing the marathon wasn’t easy, and the journey to become a long-distance runner comes with struggles. When he first started running, Hagans could barely finish a mile.
Despite the challenges, Hagans likes striving for a goal.
His wife, Lauren, challenged him to get in the best shape of his life once quarantine started. The former UVa women’s basketball player is a healthy eater and active person, Marques said, and that helps motivate him to eat well and stay active even with COVID-19 restrictions.
He also credits his kids for encouraging him when he’s set to take on particularly long runs.
Since the start of quarantine, Hagans has dropped 20 pounds and currently weighs in at a lean 190 pounds.
While personal fitness is part of Hagans’ goal, he runs for more than himself. He wants to inspire others to live an active lifestyle, and he believes running offers physical and mental health benefits.
One of the people motivated by Hagans is Ahmad Hawkins, Hagans’ friend and a former UVa football player. Hawkins took up running about a year ago, and he’s gone from seeing himself as a sprinter to running 5-10 miles consistently.
“That’s my brother, I love him and he’s family,” Hawkins said. “I’d do anything for him. Just seeing what he’s doing for the program being a coach and being a great mentor, he inspires me all the time.”
Hawkins particularly admires the example Hagans sets for the current Virginia football players. The coach ran the distance of a marathon prior to a July practice, and it’s clear he doesn’t expect more from his players than he does of himself.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Hawkins said. “A lot of times you see folks encouraging the next class, but they don’t live what they’re talking, and we just try to be that example and try to push ourselves.”
In addition to motivating the football team, Hagans and Hawkins want to motivate people in Charlottesville to run and remain fit.
Hagans, who played a few seasons in the NFL, wants to keep himself healthy and change the stereotypes around fitness and health.
“Part of it, too, is just trying to change the narrative, especially as a former athlete and Black male in America,” Hagans said. “A lot of times there’s so many different health disadvantages that we have. A lot of times guy get overweight from playing football in the league, and they depend on substance abuse.”
If he inspires just one person, Hagans says his fitness efforts are worth it.
The former UVa standout and Hampton native didn’t know much about running growing up. It wasn’t popular in his community, but he’s seen the Charlottesville community embrace running and its benefits.
He wants to be a key part of that movement.
“Growing up in my neighborhood, I never saw dudes running,” Hagans said. “Now we’ve got all kinds of guys running through Charlottesville and across the country. It’s a cool thing to be a part of, running to raise awareness for health, mental health and just trying to change the narrative.”
When others come to Hagans for running advice, he’s quick to clarify he’s not an expert.
“I just didn’t quit,” Hagans laughed. “I just kept going.”
Even though he still considers himself a running novice, Hagans has a few years of running experience under his belt. He’s added a marathon to his running resume, and he’s taking suggestions for his next running challenge.
In the meantime, he does offer one piece of advice for those motivated to run by his social media posts.
“The couple things I would recommend are you got to learn to control your breathing, you got to learn to control your mind,” Hagans said, “and you got to find a comfortable pair of tennis shoes to run in.”
