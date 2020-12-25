Virginia ready for battle of contrasting styles against No. 1 Gonzaga

The two are the only UVa players with 10 or more made 3-pointers this season. They’ve combined to shoot 21-of-44 from beyond the arc this season and both average double figures in scoring.

Shedrick, Justin McKoy and Huff give the Cavaliers depth and talent in the frontcourt. Bennett needs the group to improve on the glass, as the team allowed 18 offensive rebounds in its first three games. The Wahoos allowed 24 offensive rebounds in their last two contests, including 14 to William & Mary in their first game in 17 days after a COVID-19 pause.

“I think you’re going to have to be better in every area, not saying we were poor, but that’s just the reality of that,” Bennett said of facing Gonzaga. “I look at that 14 offensive rebounds, you have to have a level of urgency like you haven’t had this year in terms of being back and set and then getting the shooters and everything.”

UVa’s talent can compete with Gonzaga, but the Cavaliers need a more complete team performance against the Zags to pick up a major victory.