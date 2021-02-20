Virginia rallies past Loyola to remain unbeaten

Matt Moore scored five goals and Connor Shellenberger notched two goals and three assists as the No. 3 Virginia men's lacrosse team overcame a slow start to pick up a 15-12 road win over No. 11 Loyola on Saturday at the Ridley Athletic Complex.

Loyola (1-1) led 4-1 after the first quarter thanks to a 3-0 run to end the stanza. Kevin Lindley scored twice for Loyola during the run. The Cavaliers (3-0) responded with a 5-0 run to start the second quarter and never looked back, taking a 6-4 lead with 6:31 left before the intermission.

Charlie Bertrand started the scoring for the Cavaliers in the second period after dodging from the X at the 12:06 mark in the frame. Bertrand’s goal started the Wahoos' 5-0 run that gave them the lead for the first time.

Moore scored his first goal on a Shellenberger helper at 9:55, while Dox Aitken scored at the 8:52 mark of the period off a dodge to tie the game at 4-4. Petey LaSalla won the ensuing faceoff and deposited his only goal of the game seven seconds later to give UVa the lead for the first time, 5-4.

Ian Laviano capped the Wahoos' run on Shellenberger’s second assist of the game with 3:37 left in the first half. Virginia took a 7-6 lead into the half after the Greyhounds finished the quarter with a 2-1 run.