Virginia rallies past Loyola to remain unbeaten

Matt Moore scored five goals and Connor Shellenberger notched two goals and three assists as the No. 3 Virginia men's lacrosse team overcame a slow start to pick up a 15-12 road win over No. 11 Loyola on Saturday at the Ridley Athletic Complex.
Loyola (1-1) led 4-1 after the first quarter thanks to a 3-0 run to end the stanza. Kevin Lindley scored twice for Loyola during the run. The Cavaliers (3-0) responded with a 5-0 run to start the second quarter and never looked back, taking a 6-4 lead with 6:31 left before the intermission.
Charlie Bertrand started the scoring for the Cavaliers in the second period after dodging from the X at the 12:06 mark in the frame. Bertrand’s goal started the Wahoos' 5-0 run that gave them the lead for the first time.
Moore scored his first goal on a Shellenberger helper at 9:55, while Dox Aitken scored at the 8:52 mark of the period off a dodge to tie the game at 4-4. Petey LaSalla won the ensuing faceoff and deposited his only goal of the game seven seconds later to give UVa the lead for the first time, 5-4.
Ian Laviano capped the Wahoos' run on Shellenberger’s second assist of the game with 3:37 left in the first half. Virginia took a 7-6 lead into the half after the Greyhounds finished the quarter with a 2-1 run.
Loyola scored 35 seconds into the third quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Moore responded with a goal at the 13:42 mark of the third quarter to give Virginia the lead for good.
UVa outscored Loyola 5-3 in the third frame. The Greyhounds cut the lead to 13-12 on an unassisted Peter Swindell goal with 7:38 to go, but the Loyola wasn’t able to find the equalizer and saw Moore score a highlight-reel goal coming off of X to put the game out of reach with 5:21 left.
Payton Cormier capped the win for the Wahoos with a goal with 4:34 left to play. Cormier finished with three goals for his third hat trick of the season, while Petey LaSalla tallied a goal and seven ground balls while going 15-of-23 on faceoffs.
“I am very grateful for the way Petey LaSalla played today and then Gavin Tygh, who came in and got some big wins at the faceoff X," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "Possessions against this Loyola team are so critical."
Bobby Gavin played again between the pipes in place of usual Virginia starter Alex Rode, who was not available, picking up his second career win against a ranked team from the Patriot League. He beat then-No. 12 Army last week.
Virginia opens ACC play at No. 4 Syracuse next Saturday. Faceoff is set for 6 p.m. inside the Carrier Dome. The contest will be televised live on ACC Network.