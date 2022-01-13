Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong will return next season

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is sticking around.

Late Thursday, Armstrong announced on social media he’ll play one more season for the Cavaliers and finish his college career with the Hoos.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is Monday.

“After a long talk with my family,” Armstrong said in a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, “I’m excited to announce I will be coming back to the University of Virginia and playing one more year.”

This past fall, the left-handed signal-caller was a third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, a finalist for the Manning Award and the winner of the Bill Dudley Award, which goes to the top college player in the Commonwealth. Armstrong completed 65 percent of his throws for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. He set UVa single-season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense (4,700 yards) and completions (326).

In each of the last 17 games he’s played in, he’s thrown at least one touchdown pass — the longest such streak in Cavaliers history.

Armstrong’s success came in former offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s system, and moving forward Armstrong will be tasked to learn and thrive in the offense designed by new coach Tony Elliott and first-year offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

Last month, Armstrong had said he’d wait until after the Fenway Bowl that the Hoos were supposed to play in before making a decision. The game never happened, but Armstrong stuck true to his word that he’d either choose to return to UVa or go pro. Transferring was not in the cards for the Shelby, Ohio native.

“There’s unknowns at other schools, but there’s knowns here,” he said then. “There’s a new coach, but there are still knowns here.”

Since those comments, the Cavaliers lost four offensive linemen to the transfer portal, but gained Kitchings, an ex-longtime N.C. State assistant who spent this past season gaining NFL experience while working for the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, Elliott and Kitchings officially have the centerpiece of their unit still on board.

