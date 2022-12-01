Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal as grad transfer

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong entered the transfer portal on Thursday, The Daily Progress confirmed.

The Athletic and On3 first reported the news.

Armstrong qualifies as a graduate transfer, and grad transfers do not have to wait for the newly implemented transfer window to enter the portal. The first window opens on Monday and runs through Jan. 18, and there is a second window slated for the spring, but grad transfers can put their name in at any time.

Armstrong is UVa’s all-time leader for passing yards, total offense, passing touchdowns, 200-yard passing games and 300-yard passing games. He holds the Cavaliers’ single-season records for passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns, too, which were all set in 2021 when he thrived in the air raid system the Hoos used under former offensive coordinator Robert Anae and ex-quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

The left-handed signal-caller tallied 4,449 passing yards in 2021 to go along with 31 touchdown passes.

He went into this past season with high expectations and as one of the ACC’s top returning quarterbacks, but never appeared comfortable in first-year coach Tony Elliott’s and new offensive coordinator Des Kitching’s balanced, more pro-style attack.

Armstrong’s completion percentage dipped from 65.2% as a junior in 2021 to 54.7% this past fall in his senior year. His interceptions went up also, racking up 12 compared to only seven passing touchdowns in 2022.

In his final appearance this season — a 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh — Armstrong threw two pick-sixes on his first two passes of the game.

“What I saw is I’ve got to do a better job of coaching Brennan in those situations,” Elliott said following the setback to Pitt, “and to help him to be able to process. … But that’s on me, I’ve got to do a better job of making sure he’s prepared week in and week out.”

Armstrong threw multiple interceptions in four games this past fall, but Elliott never wavered away or contemplated replacing Armstrong as the starter. And not all was bad in his final go-around with the Hoos.

Against North Carolina, he rushed for a pair of touchdowns and he nearly guided UVa, without its three injured starting wide receivers, to an upending of the nationally-ranked Tar Heels.

The Cavaliers also won on the road at Georgia Tech in late October, and in that contest, Armstrong set the record for career touchdown passes by a UVa quarterback.

“When I was 18-years old coming into Virginia,” Armstrong said after he set that record, “I wanted to be a great quarterback and start and those were all my goals, and now I’m starting and all these things come with it.

“But it has to do with my teammates,” he said. “I can’t play the game by myself and I’ve had a lot of great teammates in my five years here and they played a huge part in those records happening. It’s pretty cool. I’m proud of myself in a sense from where I’m started to where I’m at now.”

On the heels of former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s departure and an exodus of experienced offensive linemen last winter, Armstrong opted to stay put and work with Elliott. He said then he was eager to collaborate with Elliott, help Elliott establish a new culture and learn from Elliott about how he could operate in a more NFL-friendly offense.

“He has the résumé,” Armstrong said after Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, was hired last December. “He’s been to the best of the best games and had some of the best players. I’m glad I can most likely be coached by him and build off that.”

Unfortunately for Armstrong, Elliott and the Hoos, no matter how hard they worked at it and how much they wanted it to work, the results they desired weren’t there.

Armstrong’s next season of eligibility — wherever it is played — will be his sixth year in college football.