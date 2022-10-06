Virginia QBs coach Taylor Lamb became a record-setting signal caller under Scott Satterfield's guidance at App State

In order for the pair to succeed then and ultimately push an ascending program forward, the coach and the quarterback had to rely on each other and stay in unison.

Less than a decade ago, current Virginia quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb and Louisville coach Scott Satterfield were on the same side and schemed together while Satterfield was in charge at Appalachian State and Lamb was his signal-caller.

This Saturday, the Cavaliers host the Cardinals, providing Lamb the chance to work against his former coach for the first time.

“He was calling the plays on offense and so any time you’re a play-caller and you’re a quarterback,” said Lamb, who is in his first season at UVa, “you’ve got to be connected at the hip, and so we were connected for those four years I played there. It was a good four years.”

So good that Lamb has carried lessons learned from Satterfield in those seasons, he said, and used them in his coaching career, including this fall tutoring Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

From 2014 through 2017 in Lamb’s stint as App State’s starting quarterback and during the infancy of the Mountaineers’ move to the FBS, they compiled a 37-14 record and captured three bowl victories. Lamb finished his college career ranked first in the history of App State and the Sun Belt Conference with 90 career touchdown passes. He tallied seven 300-yard passing performances and was the Offensive MVP of the Dollar General Bowl to cap his senior season, when his and Satterfield’s tight-knit, quarterback-coach relationship reached its end point.

“I needed to know where his mind was at,” Lamb said about how they collaborated so well together, “and he needed to know where my mind was at, and it clicked there my freshman year and took off.”

Lamb said he appreciated Satterfield’s even-keel demeanor regardless of whether he was thriving on the field or if the two had to figure out the best approach to fix an issue.

“He’s more of a laid-back guy like myself,” Lamb said, “so it was more conversations.”

Those relaxed chats he had then with Satterfield and former App State and current Miami quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce, who Lamb said also played a big role in his career and who he will get to see later this month when the Hurricanes visit UVa, are ones he is having with Armstrong.

He’s tried to talk Armstrong through his early-season struggles.

“‘Just keep playing,’” Armstrong said of the advice he’s received from Lamb, who spent last season as the OC and quarterbacks coach at FCS Gardner-Webb.

“He knows what I’m capable of,” Armstrong said. “I know what I’m capable of. It’s been rough in a sense and something that I’m not used to or even Coach Lamb is not used to. He had a pretty dynamic offense where he’s coming from and when he played, but you’ve just got to keep going. Another thing is, this is my last go-around, so it’s the only option I have and I’m just trying to eventually turn this thing into a positive.”

Armstrong’s completion percentage is down from 65.2% last year to 52% this year while adjusting to the new offense UVa coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings installed.

“There was some anger there,” Lamb said, “but now since we’ve gotten past the first two games, he’s like, ‘Look, I just want to go have fun. I get seven [games], eight or how many ever we’ve got left and I want to have fun playing football.’ ... So, it’s, ‘Go have fun with the guys,’ and that’s what I’ve been preaching.”

Lamb said Armstrong has done a great job preparing each week, knows each Saturday what opposing defenses will show and just wants Armstrong to ‘let it rip’ through the end of the campaign. Both Elliott and Kitchings said Armstrong executed the best he has all season this past Saturday at Duke, when the quarterback threw for 202 yards, a touchdown and rushed for another score.

Satterfield and company sense that also and are expecting Armstrong’s best, especially under the guidance of Lamb, who they know so well.

“It all goes through Armstrong,” Satterfield said. “He runs a lot better than probably what people think. He’s got speed. He’s got toughness and we all know he can throw the football.”

Lamb has extensive knowledge of what the Cardinals present defensively and that could aid Armstrong this week, too. Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown held the same role for Satterfield with the Mountaineers when Lamb was the QB there.

His close friends, Zeb Speir and Curtis Fitch, two other former App State quarterbacks and ex-teammates of Lamb, are on Louisville’s staff, too. Speir is a quality-control coach and Fitch is a graduate assistant.

Lamb said he saw Satterfield over the summer, but there hasn’t been any talk this week between the two or Lamb and any of the other Louisville staffers he is friendly with.

He’ll have a hug for Satterfield prior to kickoff, though, he said.

“It’ll be special to see those guys,” Lamb said. “Those guys were in my wedding, so excited to see those guys pregame, and then it’s on.”