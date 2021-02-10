Virginia pulls away from Georgia Tech for third straight win

But Wednesday night, checked by Yellow Jackets guard Jose Alvarado, Hauser struggled despite having an edge of 8 inches and about 40 pounds on Alvarado.

Hauser finished with eight points but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and scored a basket with 49 seconds to play to seal the victory.

Alvarado led the Jackets on the offensive end, as well, scoring 18 points.

As it did in the earlier meeting, Georgia Tech appeared headed to a victory for most of the game. But, similar to the 64-62 Virginia win on Jan. 23, the Cavaliers controlled the final 10 minutes of play. That day, it was Hauser and Jay Huff who took over down the stretch.

This time around, it was Huff and Clark helping to rescue UVa, the last time to win at McCammish Pavilion before Wednesday night.

Virginia’s worst offensive first half of the season left it down 26-20 at the break. While Murphy III got off to a good start, scoring UVa’s first seven points and finishing with 13 in the first half, his teammates went a combined 3-for-15 shooting for seven points.

But missing shots was only half of the Cavaliers’ problem in the first 20 minutes. They committed 10 first half turnovers.