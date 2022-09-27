Virginia preparing to play in bad weather Saturday night at Duke

His experience with extreme conditions has Virginia running back Mike Hollins doing everything he can to be properly composed for Saturday evening.

The forecast for the Cavaliers’ trip to Duke isn’t pretty. Depending on the track Hurricane Ian takes, Wallace Wade Stadium — the home of the Blue Devils — could see heavy rains, wind and all sorts of weather not ideal for clean football come the contest’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“I’m from Louisiana,” Hollins, the Baton Rouge native, said Tuesday, “where they have hurricanes all summer, every year, so the rain doesn’t really bother me. It’s just preparing the body to execute and play well in those slippery conditions.”

On Tuesday during practice, Hollins said, he and UVa’s offensive players were tasked with handling soggy footballs and protecting the ball when it’s slick.

“We talked about it,” Hollins said, “and [running backs coach Keith] Gaither always prides himself on keeping us prepared and up to date, so we had wet-ball periods.

“And I don’t have any gloves on,” Hollins said as he glanced at his hands, “so I’m already preparing. It’s all in the little things.”

Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who threw wet footballs on Tuesday, agreed.

“Everyone says, ‘It’s football weather,’” said Armstrong. “Eh. It’s alright. It’s not the greatest, I’ll tell you that, especially as a quarterback trying to throw the ball.”

Both first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott and first-year Duke coach Mike Elko said their respective teams would have multiple game plans for Saturday based on what the weather does and the path of the impending hurricane.

Elliott is no stranger to adverse conditions either.

In October of 2015, when he was the offensive coordinator at Clemson, the Tigers beat Notre Dame, 24-22, on a weekend when historic rain storms hit South Carolina. And Elliott said when he played at Clemson, in his sophomore year, the Tigers had a home game against Georgia Tech that kicked off as a hurricane rolled through.

“You had to take all the gloves off,” Elliott, a former receiver, said, “and be prepared to catch the ball with your body if you have to, so we’re preparing.”

He said UVa’s coaching staff began its game-planning like it always does — by evaluating the best methods of attack based on what the group has scouted on film from Duke.

“That’s where we’ll start,” Elliott said, “and within that plan, we’ll have variations of things that we can do that give us an opportunity to attack the structure [of the Duke defense]. And then as you get closer to the weekend and [how] the forecast really unfolds, I think back to the Notre Dame game we played. It was a torrential downpour.

“We had our plan and on game day, we made some adjustments in terms of thought process on the passing game. But the run game will be installed and the [run-pass options] off the run game will have to be there depending upon how wet it is and the condition of the ball.”

Elko’s squad is using a similar approach.

“We certainly will take preparations for the worst-case scenario,” he said Monday during his weekly press conference. “And yes, wet-ball work will be something that gets incorporated into the practice this week, making sure we’re able to do that stuff and have a plan if the weather doesn’t allow us to execute offensively the way we’re accustomed to and to make sure that we know what we want to do and how we want to do it. You have to take all those precautions just in case it turns out to be the worst-case scenario weather wise.”

Cavaliers linebacker Hunter Stewart said defenders must be ready to tackle in the elements, too, which has him over-exaggerating his fundamentals during drills leading into the tilt with the Blue Devils.

“Just to make sure that when you’re tackling that you’re clubbing up,” Stewart said. “You’ve got to secure the tackle because at the end of the day, that jersey can get real wet and slippery.”

He doesn’t want to slide off of ball-carriers when he’s in position to make a stop.

And Stewart is likely to earn more defensive reps on Saturday than he’s earned through the first four weeks of the campaign. He’s likely to fill in some for starting linebacker Nick Jackson, who will miss the first half against Duke because of the targeting penalty he incurred this past Friday in UVa’s loss at Syracuse.

Linebacker-defensive end D’Sean Perry will start in place of Jackson, Elliott said, but Stewart is anticipating increased playing time because he earned snaps after Jackson’s exit against the Orange.

On top of that personnel maneuver, Elliott promoted Will Bettridge to first-team field-goal kicking responsibilities after former starter Brendan Farrell missed two field goals on Friday. Additionally, Jestus Johnson III moved past Ty Furnish for the starting center job, and wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (illness), according to Elliott, is set to make his return to action Saturday on the heels of missing the last two games.

In the defensive backfield, safety Antonio Clary (stinger) is expected to return as well, Elliott said, while fellow Coen King (sprained MCL) won’t play.