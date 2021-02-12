Virginia prepares for frontcourt battle with North Carolina

“He causes us problems on both ends, and we’ve got to get out and guard him,” Williams said. “But the other thing is we’ve got to try to do everything we can to be very strong with our moves inside and hopefully get Jay in foul trouble.”

Huff is no stranger to picking up fouls. He fouled out of the win over Pitt, and he’s picked up at least four fouls in five of Virginia’s 11 conference games.

When Huff leaves the floor, Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick are the replacements at center. Caffaro, a redshirt sophomore, brings toughness, but lacks the same offensive firepower as Huff. Shedrick is a bit more slender than Caffaro, but he can shoot from mid-range.

It’s unclear how much Shedrick can give the Cavaliers off the bench, though. The redshirt freshman missed eight games with a health issue before returning against Georgia Tech and playing just two minutes. He hasn’t played 10 minutes in a game since Dec. 26.

On paper, UVa may hold the edge at the guard position. Junior point guard Kihei Clark brings experience to the position, and freshman guard Reece Beekman draws frequent praise for his on-ball defense. They’ll square off against UNC freshman point guard Caleb Love, who is playing point guard for the first time this season with mixed results.