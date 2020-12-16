Virginia Prep League and LIS delay decision on winter sports until January

Bennett said the Covenant basketball teams and swimming team have continued to practice while the season remains in limbo. Athletes who compete in wrestling, which is considered a ‘high-risk” sport, have been conditioning and weightlifting but have not squared off with one another on the mat. Bennett said the school is requiring athletes to wear masks during practice.

Because of the recent spikes in positive COVID-19 cases statewide, the LIS and Prep League administrators are making sure they are doing their due diligence. Both leagues will remain “flexible and vigilant” in their goals to give athletes an avenue to pursue interscholastic competition in a safe environment.

Another caveat among the league teams is the makeup of the schools. Woodberry Forest and Fork Union Military Academy are boarding schools, which allows them to form an on-campus “bubble” to help prevent the potential spread of the virus. Other schools, such as Covenant and St. Anne’s-Belfield are day schools, so the students aren’t secluded in just one environment.

League officials said they will seek to align collectively, when possible, in regards to competitions and seasonal logistics moving forward. The member schools agreed that individual community circumstances may preclude members from fully participating in any league plan.