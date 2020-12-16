Virginia Prep League and LIS delay decision on winter sports until January

The fate of winter sports at private schools in Central Virginia will remain up in the air until at least January.
In a joint statement Wednesday, administrators and athletic directors from schools that are part of the League of Independent Schools and the Virginia Preparatory League announced plans to push back a decision on winter sports until next month.
“All schools remain committed to the physical, mental and emotional benefits of interscholastic athletics, with a primary goal of providing opportunities for physical activity and athletic competition in the safest way possible,” the two leagues said in a joint statement. “Many member schools have begun winter activities under heightened protocols and sport modifications. With a shift to indoor spaces, cases on the rise and the holiday season upon us, the leagues have decided to postpone a decision on winter interscholastic competition until January."
Covenant School athletic director Jason Bennett said his teams have remained active while maintaining health protocols set forth by state and local government organizations such as the Virginia Department of Health and the National Federation of High School Sports as well as the school’s administration policies.
“Our school is still not [holding] competitions,” Bennett said. “We are holding workouts and preparing for whenever we do get the green light.”
Bennett said the Covenant basketball teams and swimming team have continued to practice while the season remains in limbo. Athletes who compete in wrestling, which is considered a ‘high-risk” sport, have been conditioning and weightlifting but have not squared off with one another on the mat. Bennett said the school is requiring athletes to wear masks during practice.
Because of the recent spikes in positive COVID-19 cases statewide, the LIS and Prep League administrators are making sure they are doing their due diligence. Both leagues will remain “flexible and vigilant” in their goals to give athletes an avenue to pursue interscholastic competition in a safe environment.
Another caveat among the league teams is the makeup of the schools. Woodberry Forest and Fork Union Military Academy are boarding schools, which allows them to form an on-campus “bubble” to help prevent the potential spread of the virus. Other schools, such as Covenant and St. Anne’s-Belfield are day schools, so the students aren’t secluded in just one environment.
League officials said they will seek to align collectively, when possible, in regards to competitions and seasonal logistics moving forward. The member schools agreed that individual community circumstances may preclude members from fully participating in any league plan.
Bennett is cautiously optimistic with regards to a season.
“I believe there would have to be a shift in how the normal academic day looks regarding safety protocols, not just at our schools, but others as well,” he said.
The Covenant School athletic director said they are keeping all options on the table.
“We do not have a deadline,” Bennett said. “Our administration and medical advisory team are consistently meeting and reviewing safety procedures. If we get to play any winter games, we will schedule an appropriate amount for the time they have left remaining.”
