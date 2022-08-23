Virginia plans to utilize its best players on special teams

Virginia’s most versatile athlete, its head coach and special teams coordinator each said a different version of the same comment.

“We want our best players on special teams,” Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said.

He is one of them.

First-year UVa coach Tony Elliott and new special teams coordinator Keith Gaither will ask Thompson to play on the punt-return, kick-return and punt units, and he said he’s eager to fill those responsibilities on top of his duties as an every-down wide receiver.

“We’ve got a number of starters who are going to be impact players on offense or defense,” Gaither said, “but also going to be impact players on special teams.”

Last season, Thompson hauled in a UVa-best 78 catches for 990 yards, but moving the ball and scoring points on offense wasn’t an issue for the Hoos.

Bluntly, their special teams were abysmal.

UVa ranked among the nation’s worst for punt-return yardage (5.53 yards per return/103rd nationally), punt-return defense (9.81 yards allowed per return/97th nationally), kick-return yardage (15.85 yards per return/121st nationally) and kick-return defense (23.91 yards allowed per return/109th nationally).

Now, a remedy for the Cavaliers is to feature some of its top talent on special teams.

“Our special teams haven’t been the best,” Thompson said, “so guys are kind of taking it upon themselves.”

Gaither said he expects standout linebacker Nick Jackson as well as fellow projected starting linebacker Josh Ahern and Miami (Ohio) transfer defensive end Kam Butler to play significant reps across special teams. Butler is one of the personal protectors on the punt unit.

Other likely offensive or defensive starters to see action on one of those four units include tight end Grant Misch, safety Antonio Clary, safety Langston Long, defensive end Mike Green, defensive end Paul Akere, cornerback Anthony Johnson, safety Darrius Bratton, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and wide receiver Billy Kemp IV. Kemp is in line to return punts.

“Sometimes, it gets overlooked,” Elliott said, “and if you’re looking at special teams, you’re probably talking 35 to 40 snaps of football, and that’s a lot of plays that can impact the game. And you can lose a game quickly on special teams, but what I’ve told the coaches is, ‘I’m not afraid and I’d rather rest guys on offense and defense than rest guys on special teams,’ just to create that mindset.”

Gaither said he’s excited about the way key contributors have accepted their assignments on special teams.

“Aside from Coach Elliott, I spend more time with the team than any other coach and the kids have really bought in,” Gaither said. “We try to make it fun and we also try to make it a game-like situation and make it a challenge, but I’ve been very impressed with some of the kids, their attitudes and their work ethics.

“There are some things we’ve got to get fixed,” he continued. “Thank God, we’re not playing today, and we’ll fix it. But in reference to the kids, they’ve really embraced the coaching.”

Thompson said he knows how to prepare himself for extra workload, too, having played some on kick returns and punt returns last fall.

“You have to be able to run all day,” Thompson said, “and you have to be hydrated to run all day because once you cramp up, it’s all over. You’ve got to take care of your body nutritionally and things like that and then go out there and give it all you got.”

Of course, using starters on special teams doesn’t come without risk. In 2019, UVa All-American cornerback Bryce Hall was lost for the season after he suffered an ankle injury while serving on the punt-return team in an October contest at Miami.

But on the other hand, there are positive incentives in regard to relishing special teams jobs when it comes to players thinking about their futures.

Thompson, who began his career as a quarterback at Mississippi State, said it could help upgrade his NFL Draft stock come springtime.

“I know a lot of guys, personally, who went to the NFL and now major in special teams,” he said. “They’ve been playing special teams for the last couple of years and I know how important special teams are to the NFL. And when I was a quarterback, I never really got the chance to play any special teams. I never got that experience, but it started last year … and I really like being out there with offensive and defensive guys and being able to compete and give it everything you’ve got for one play.”