Virginia pitchers combine for two-hit shutout in season-opening win

Pitchers Brandon Neeck, Will Geerdes and Matt Wyatt combined for a two-hit shutout to lead the Virginia baseball team a 1-0 victory over Bellarmine on Friday in its season opener at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C.

The Cavaliers (1-0) won their third-straight season opener and improved to 14-5 in opening day games under head coach Brian O’Connor. It marks the second time in three seasons Virginia has opened the year with a shutout victory.

An RBI double down the right field line by Jake Gelof proved to be the difference. Chris Newell reached on an error a batter earlier, stole second base and scored the game’s lone run. Newell was credited with a career-high three stolen bases in the game, becoming the first Cavalier to steal three bases in a since game since March 29, 2017 when Adam Haseley swiped three against VCU.

Making his first career start on the mound, Neeck did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He retired the first six batters he faced and struck out the side in the fourth inning. He exited with one out and the bases loaded in the fifth. Neeck allowed one hit and struck out four in his 4.1 innings of work.

Geerdes came in with the bases loaded and got out of the jam with an inning-ending, 6-4-3 double play. Shortstop Griff O’Ferrall fielded a slow ground ball, flipped it to Max Cotier at second and the turn beat Knights centerfielder Jack Ockerman by half a step.

“It was a hard-fought win, great pitching and great defense," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "I thought we played spectacular defense, turned some double plays and made some clutch plays."

Geerdes went on to sit down the first seven batters he faced and finished his day by stranding the tying run at second in the top of the eighth. Geerdes earned the win after allowing one hit while striking out two in 3.2 innings of relief.

"Will Geerdes was really the story the game," O'Connor said. "He came in, out of the bullpen [with the] bases loaded and got us to the ninth inning and did a great job."

Wyatt needed only eight pitches in the ninth inning to cap the shutout and earn his second career save.

Six different Cavaliers recorded a hit in the game. Freshman leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall recorded his first collegiate hit with a single to right field on the first pitch he saw in the top of the first inning. Kyle Teel went 1-for-4 at the plate, extending his reached base streak that dates back to last season to 27 games.

"With the wind blowing in, it wasn't a great day from an offensive standpoint but their starting pitcher did a terrific job," O'Connor said. "He kept us off balance and really did a nice job."

Virginia returns to action on Saturday against event host Gardner-Webb at 3 p.m.

"When you win the first one in a season, you’ll take it and you move to the next one,” O'Connor said.