Virginia pitcher Nate Savino selected by Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB Draft

Nate Savino didn’t have to wait long on the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft to hear his name called.

On Monday, the Virginia left-handed pitcher was selected in third round (82nd overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had the second pick of the third round. The first two rounds were held Sunday, and Rounds 3 through 10 were scheduled for Monday.

Savino, a junior for the Cavaliers this past spring, spent much of the campaign as UVa’s Friday night starter. He was effective in the role, especially early and late in the year, and his season was highlighted by a complete-game shutout victory at Duke in March and a strong 6.1-inning effort to pitch the Cavaliers to a Greenville Regional-opening win over Coastal Carolina last month.

He finished 6-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 innings this past season. He was 10-9 with a 3.70 ERA over his college career.

Savino does have college eligibility left if he'd opt to return, but MLB.com lists approximate slot value for the 82nd pick at $782,000.

The Sterling native and Potomac Falls High School graduate is the 91st MLB Draft pick the Cavaliers have produced during longtime coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure. Savino is also the fifth UVa pitcher in the last two years to be selected joining Andrew Abbott (Cincinnati Reds), Griff McGarry (Philadelphia Phillies), Mike Vasil (New York Mets) and Zach Messinger (New York Yankees), who were all picked within the first 13 rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft.