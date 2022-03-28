Virginia pitcher Jake Berry making big strides on the mound

Given Jake Berry was born in Southern California and throws from the same left side, it’s natural he has an affinity for longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

Even still, for Berry, the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Virginia pitcher, he can’t exactly try to emulate how Kershaw operates.

If Berry ever stood next to the 6-foot-4 Kershaw, he’d tower over the all-time great.

“It’s hard for me to take a lot from some pitchers because I feel like I’m not very similar to anyone,” Berry said Monday. “There are not many 6-10 guys, and the only 6-10 lefty is [Hall of Famer] Randy Johnson, and I also don’t throw anything like him, so it’s not like I can go watch him.”

This past weekend in Saturday’s series-clinching victory for UVa at Wake Forest, the sophomore southpaw was at his best for the Hoos while tossing five hitless innings and striking out nine during his first-career start.

Berry was slotted into the rotation that morning after usual Saturday starter Brian Gursky couldn’t pitch because of an illness.

“He’s an imposing figure on the mound being 6-10 and throwing downhill from there,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said about Berry. “His release point is anywhere from 12 to 24 inches closer to the batter than other guys. That’s what height gives you and so even though it might only be 91, 92 [mph], it appears a lot harder than that to the hitters.”

O’Connor said he wasn’t surprised Berry made the most of his opportunity and propelled UVa to claim its third straight Atlantic Coast Conference series. Berry was the top pitcher in the program this past fall, according to the Cavaliers coach.

UVa (22-2, 7-2 ACC) returns home for a mid-week, nonconference matchup against Richmond (12-8) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before hosting Georgia Tech for a three-game ACC set beginning on Friday, and at some point, Berry will be back on mound to help the Hoos.

For the season, he’s 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA through the one start on top of nine relief outings. He logged only six appearances last year as a freshman, but said he’s adjusted since arriving at UVa to become a better pitcher.

Berry said with advice from pitching coach Drew Dickinson, he made an alteration from the series the weekend before against Boston College, when Berry surrendered two homers, to Saturday’s start against the Demon Deacons.

“It was more my mindset,” Berry said, “and I was too much trying to just throw strikes against Boston College and not really execute pitches.”

He said he left a 1-0 changeup over the plate in the first game against the Eagles and a 3-1 fastball in the middle of the zone in the third game of that series that hitters turned into homers.

Against Wake Forest, Berry upgraded the location of his pitches.

“I felt like my fastball command was pretty good,” Berry said, “but it wasn’t anything better than it normally is. Strike-percentage wise, it was the lowest it’s been all year, but what I was doing really well was I wasn’t giving them anything to hit.”

Of the 88 pitches Berry threw, he said only two were easy-to-hit, over-the-plate pitches for the opposition. One was fouled off, Berry noted, and the other was a hard-hit ground out to third baseman Jake Gelof.

“My approach was a lot better against them because I knew with the ballpark we were playing in and the wind blowing out 20 to 30 [mph] to right field,” Berry said, “if I gave up a pop up to right that it was going out, so I knew I had to be good and be able to execute especially with runners on. I knew that I couldn’t leave balls out over the heart and I think that really helped me with my execution.”

O’Connor said Dickinson has done great work with Berry, and that one of the reasons O’Connor believes Berry is having success this season is because he’s repeating his delivery.

Berry isn’t the first exceptionally tall hurler O’Connor has coached. O’Connor said as an assistant at Notre Dame, he recruited and coached former 7-foot-1 Irish pitcher Ryan Doherty, who went onto be the first 7-footer in Minor League Baseball history and currently is a professional beach volleyball player having earned the nickname ‘Avatar.’

“The thing Jake has going for him is he’s really athletic for his size,” O’Connor said. “He was a very good basketball player early in his high school time and he’s very proud of that. And he’s very agile on the mound. Usually, you see a guy that size and they’re falling all over themselves and he’s not. He fields his position well and he repeats his delivery which is important for velocity and execution of pitches and so it’s rare.”

O’Connor said Doherty had the same ability.

“You’d think he’d be falling all over himself, but he wasn’t,” O’Connor said. “He was very agile, athletic and could repeat his delivery. You see a lot of kids, gangly like that and they never figure it out because they can’t repeat their mechanics. But [Berry] can do that.”

