Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott selected by Reds in second round of MLB Draft

Andrew Abbott became the first Virginia baseball player to be selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. Abbott was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds, who picked Abbott with the No. 53 overall pick.

A left-handed pitcher, Abbott shined in his senior season in Charlottesville. He went 9-6, moving to the starting rotation after a role in the bullpen his first three years at UVa. Abbott struck out 162 batters in 106 2/3 innings and posted an impressive 2.87 ERA.

His career ERA sits at 3.06, and he struck out 327 batters across four seasons.

The bonus slot value for his selection is $1,370,400. The Reds can pay above or below that value, although going above the slot value may result in a penalty. Some teams attempt to negotiate lower payments to top picks, hoping to allocate some of the remaining money to later draft selections.

Soon after Abbott’s selection, junior third baseman Zack Gelof was selected No. 60 by the Oakland Athletics. Gelof’s slot value sits at $1,157,400.

Gelof hit nine home runs and drove in 41 runs for the Cavaliers this season. He hit .312 and stole 12 bases. The athletic infielder hit at least .312 in all three seasons with UVa.