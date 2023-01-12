Virginia picks up pledge from former Houston O-Lineman

The offseason reboot for Virginia’s offensive line continued on Thursday when the Cavaliers gained a commitment from former Houston offensive guard/tackle Ugonna Nnanna.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Nnanna spent the past three seasons with the Cougars before entering the transfer portal last month.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder appeared in games against Rice and Tulane this past season after playing in three contests the season before and one in his first year at Houston.

In spite of his limited experience, Nnanna was a target of many FBS programs while in the portal. He earned 17 total offers, including 14 from FBS schools with offers notably coming from Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Marshall.

His decision to join the Hoos comes when they needed to add an older offensive lineman. Previously, former Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker was committed to UVa, but backed off and flipped his commitment this past weekend to Iowa. Ex-Virginia offensive linemen Logan Taylor and John Paul Flores, who were each starters this past fall, left the program and transferred to Boston College and Louisville, respectively.

Two other veteran starting offensive linemen that UVa depended on this past season, Jonathan Leech and Derek Devine, decided their playing days were over after the 2022 campaign ended, leaving Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott to begin searching for answers in the portal.

Nnanna, a highly-recruited player out of Seguin High School in Arlington, Texas, was a three-star prospect then by 247Sports.com who had Power Five offers from Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Washington State ahead of beginning his college career with Houston.

With Nnanna’s commitment, he’ll join UVa’s key returners up front in Noah Josey, Ty Furnish, Jestus Johnson III and McKale Boley as offensive linemen with at least some college game experience.

The next order of business for Elliott and company is to hire an offensive line coach. The Cavaliers have been without one since ex-offensive line coach Garett Tujague left for the same job at N.C. State in early December.