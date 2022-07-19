Virginia outfielder Chris Newell, pitcher Matt Wyatt selected on final day of MLB Draft

For the second time in as many days, the Los Angeles Dodgers added a Virginia standout to their 2022 draft class.

On Tuesday, Cavaliers center fielder Chris Newell was selected in the 13th round (405th overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft by Los Angeles, which on Monday picked his UVa teammate and left-handed pitcher Brandon Neeck in the ninth round.

Newell wasn’t the only member of the Hoos chosen on Tuesday. Right-handed reliever Matt Wyatt went in the 20th round and 614th overall to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving UVa four selections during this year’s event. Left-handed starter Nate Savino was taken in the third round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For Newell, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, the selection caps an eventful month-plus of extra preparation. After UVa’s season ended, he participated in the MLB Combine at Petco Park in San Diego and had a successful 13-game stint in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Harwich Mariners. He hit .289 with three homers in the Cape.

At UVa, he batted .258 in both his sophomore and junior campaigns, but upped his power output this past spring while jumping from five home runs in 2021 to 12 long balls in 2022. Newell also stole 16 bases this past season.

Both Newell and Wyatt have college eligibility remaining and could return to school if they wanted to do so.

Wyatt logged a 6.48 ERA over 25 innings this year, but missed two separate parts of the season due to injury. The Towson, Md. native was better as a sophomore when he played a huge role in helping UVa advance to the College World Series. Wyatt racked up 26 strikeouts in 16.2 postseason innings in 2021.

Savino, Neeck and Wyatt made it seven UVa pitchers drafted over the past two years, joining Andrew Abbott (Cincinnati Reds), Griff McGarry (Philadelphia Phillies), Mike Vasil (New York Mets) and Zach Messinger (New York Yankees), who were each drafted in 2021.

During Cavaliers coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure, 94 of his players have been drafted.