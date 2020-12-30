Virginia opens ACC play with road win over Notre Dame

"Better," Bennett said when asked how the defensive performance.

Virginia never trailed, but the game was competitive throughout.

The Cavaliers started strong, jumping out to an 11-4 lead behind six points from Huff, a bucket from Trey Murphy and a 3-pointer from Clark. The Fighting Irish answered with a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 13-11. The teams traded runs for the remainder of the first half, with Virginia taking a 30-24 lead into intermission.

The Wahoos opened the half with a quick 5-0 run to push the lead to 11, but again the Irish answered, going on a 5-0 run of their own to get the lead back to six.

Notre Dame continued to threaten to take the lead throughout the half, but Virginia had an answer each time. The Irish used a 7-2 run to pull within one with 8:26 to go, but Hauser responded with a big 3-pointer to push the lead to two possessions.

A Laszewski bucket with pulled Notre Dame within one possession with 5:48 to go, but UVa countered with another big 3-pointer, this one coming from Trey Murphy, to extend the cushion to six.