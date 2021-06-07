Virginia-Old Dominion baseball game postponed until Tuesday morning due to weather

The Virginia baseball team’s scheduled Monday night game against Old Dominion has been postponed due to weather. The two squads will play for the Columbia Regional title on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Monday’s game was pushed up to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m. in hopes of avoiding the rain, but the game wasn’t moved up nearly enough for the matchup to take place. Roughly 30 minutes before first pitch, the game entered a delay.

Rain came down for hours, soaking the field and making a Monday night start unlikely. Around 8:30 p.m., the game was officially postponed.

As a result, the two teams will meet for the second time this week on Tuesday morning. UVa beat Old Dominion 8-3 on Sunday night to force a decisive final game of the Columbia Regional.

Interestingly, Tuesday’s weather forecast doesn’t look ideal. There’s a chance that game is delayed, but the hope is the game will be completed at some point Tuesday.

UVa originally planned to start Devin Ortiz at pitcher, but the Cavaliers may opt to use someone else given the extra day of rest for their bullpen. Old Dominion planned to start Hunter Gregory, one of the team’s top pitching options. Gregory remains the team’s likely starter.

The winner of the Columbia Regional will face Dallas Baptist in a Super Regional. The location of that series is expected to be announced by the NCAA on Tuesday morning.

