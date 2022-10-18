Virginia offensive lineman Jonathan Leech powers through hand injury

It takes Jonathan Leech a few moments to unravel the layered protection surrounding his left hand.

“The first few casts I wore kept breaking,” Leech, the Virginia senior right tackle, said Monday after the Cavaliers’ practice and his dispatching of the thick club, “so they started to double and triple cast it, so it’s a decent weight.”

The cast, though, hasn’t been heavy enough to weigh Leech down or deter him during a season that’s tested the 6-foot-5, 291-pound offensive lineman.

He completed spring practice as a likely starter come fall, and continued that track through training camp up until the mid-August injury to his hand sidelined him briefly and put his year in jeopardy.

“The first news I got was that I wasn’t going to play the rest of the season, probably,” Leech said, “but then, we talked to the doctors more and got better news after that.”

Said defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who lines up against Leech each day in practice: “Shoot, I think he was supposed to have surgery and that he wasn’t even supposed to be playing. But I respect him for playing, because it’s easy to go ahead and give in and be done, but he’s sacrificing his body for the team’s sake.”

After missing the Cavaliers’ season-opening game against Richmond and coming off the bench in their loss at Illinois, Leech returned to start each of the last four games at his position with the cast on his hand and while pushing through any lingering pain.

He isn’t the type to brag on himself or assess his own value to the team, but his teammates and coaches have said he’s provided the Hoos’ inexperienced offensive line an additional example of leadership when paired with fellow veteran Derek Devine. Going into the season, Leech was the only returning lineman at UVa with any starting experience.

But Leech is humble and quiet, which are two attributes his high school coach, Shannon Jarvis, said Leech carried with him throughout his career at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., which is about 45 minutes northeast of Atlanta where the Cavaliers travel to for their tilt against Georgia Tech on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Jarvis, now in the same role at Elbert County High School, said Leech’s even-keeled demeanor never came without determination, which is why he isn’t surprised his former pupil is proving his grit.

“I had to get over the fact that he’s not going to give you a lot of facial expression and visible affirmations of his toughness,” Jarvis said. “He’s not going to talk about it, but what we found out was when we were breaking down and grading film, he was doing things more consistent and there was a toughness about him. … So, after that, I didn’t care what his facial expressions were. I didn’t need him to be a rah-rah guy. He just did his job over and over again, and his greatest attribute with us was his toughness.

“He’d be dinged up, banged up,” Jarvis continued, “but he had consistency and toughness. And in today’s era in high school, college and probably pro, too, toughness is the number one attribute coaches are asking about.”

First-year Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott has seen that characteristic from Leech also.

Leech said he owed it to Devine, a fellow upperclassman, as well as the rest of the team to try play this fall instead of missing the entire campaign.

“It just shows his commitment to the program,” Elliott said. “And what I’ve seen is that he’s learning to, what I say, ‘Go mind over matter,’ meaning that it doesn’t matter how you feel, but to have the mental toughness and let your mind control your body.”

Leech said he struggled initially to block with the cast on because “it was like blocking with one arm” and he couldn’t grip the opposing defensive lineman when attempting to latch on while run blocking.

“And one of the things that I say to him,” Elliott said, “and I’ve been saying to him the last couple of days whenever I see him is, I say, ‘Leech, what’s on your hand?’ And first, he wanted to say, ‘A cast,’ but I’m like, ‘No, nothing. Nothing’s on your hand.’ That’s how you have to approach it. You’ve got to think there’s no cast on the hand because if I think there’s something on my hand, I’m not going to use it.

“So you saw right after the injury when he was cleared to play, he wasn’t using that hand,” Elliott explained. “And when he wasn’t using the hand, then what happens is now fundamentally his base is not where it needs to be and he stops kick stepping and starts back pedaling. Now, he’s trying to shoot and punch with the hand and now he’s becoming more comfortable.”

Said Leech: “I got used to punching with it and got the mental block out of my head that I can use the left hand and it’s become a lot easier.”

Leech said he expects to continue improving individually during the second half of the year, and anticipates the entire offensive line will be better over UVa’s last six games than it was during the first six as well.

He believes, he said, the group is beginning to understand how to better pass protect for quarterback Brennan Armstrong, but still needs to make significant strides in the running game. The Cavaliers have had mixed results while trying to become a more-balanced offense. They’ve recorded two 200-yard rushing performances as a team, but have had two efforts in which they failed to eclipse 50 rushing yards as a team.

“I’m happy with the improvement we’re making and I’m making,” he said. “We’re not there yet, but I think we’ll definitely be there soon.”

He said if there’s anything he hopes his teammates, especially some of the younger linemen, take away from his willingness to play hurt, it’s, “that there’s no excuses and it doesn’t matter even if you’re a little banged up or not feeling the best that day, you still need to come to practice and work.”

None of that shocks Jarvis, who said he knows those that coached or played with Leech at Mill Creek are proud of him and will be paying attention come kickoff on Thursday.

“He’s not a frontrunner,” Jarvis said. “He’s not going to be out there saying all this pompous crap and then check out during the game when it gets tough. He’s not going to say much, but he’s a phenomenal leader because of his actions.”