He’s been on the job for fewer than three months, but Terry Heffernan probably didn’t even need that long to learn how his Virginia offensive line is perceived by the Cavaliers’ fan base.

“There’s a lot of chatter,” Heffernan, the first-year Hoos offensive line coach, said, “and to think that these kids don’t hear the chatter about what the expectations for this line is would be naïve of me, so I think the way I’ve approached it and the way they’ve approached it is that, ‘Let’s use that as fuel.’”

It’s why Heffernan didn’t hesitate to relay to the Cavaliers’ offensive linemen, he said, about an encounter he had with a fan at a supermarket in town.

“To start our meeting,” UVa junior center Ty Furnish said, “he came up and told us some random person at the grocery store came up and started talking to him — and had noticed him from his picture on Twitter and knew he was the offensive line coach — and the guy told him, ‘Man, that offensive line needs a lot of work.’ It was something along those lines, but Coach Heff said that in our meeting and it kind of pissed us all off.”

The offensive front was a weak point for the Cavaliers last fall.

UVa’s 3.4 sacks allowed per game in 2022 were the 11th most nationally and second most in the ACC. The Hoos’ rushing attack managed only 123.1 yards on the ground per contest, which ranked 102nd nationally and the average was the fourth fewest in the league.

Heffernan’s task this spring is to develop some of the same offensive linemen who played last season — like Furnish and sophomore tackle McKale Boley — into better versions of themselves while establishing his own practice habits with the group in order to make progress on finding a starting five he can trust.

“I know I work better when I’m pushing against odds and people are doubting me,” Heffernan said, “so it’s something we’ve tried to embrace. We’ve got a chance every single day we come out here to improve, and we know we need to improve. We’re building this line, building this product and no one is going to get to see it until we hit the field against Tennessee.”

The former Stanford offensive line coach, who had coaching stints in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, is a stickler for technique and effort, according to his players.

And all it takes are a few minutes of observation during position drills at Cavaliers’ practice to see that.

On Monday, UVa wasn’t even 15 minutes into its session when Heffernan was barking — in spite of his voice sounding hoarse — louder than the speakers blaring for his players to understand what he was teaching.

His O-Line was working underneath the chute to reemphasize the importance of staying low, and Heffernan was yelling "Bend your knees! Stay under the chute, that’s why we’re doing this!"

He was overwhelmingly encouraging, but when two offensive linemen sluggishly pushed through the drill, Heffernan said, "I’m not going to accept that technique!" and made them redo it.

“It’s just how detailed he is on the fundamentals,” Boley said. “Every day in practice it’s always about the little things — first step, second step. It’s not about the big picture. And I think once you get the fundamentals down, everything comes easy.”

Boley, who this past fall was the first first-year offensive tackle to start a season-opening game for UVa since D’Brickashaw Ferguson did it in 2002, said Heffernan is constantly preaching for him to finish all of his blocks in practice.

“I can get my hat placement right, but then I’ll pull up a little bit,” Boley said. “He wants me to continue fighting through the block. That’s the main thing he’ll get on me about.”

Said Furnish: “He’s always on top of us and he thinks we can be way better than we have been, which is a bit refreshing and I like what he’s doing a lot.”

Heffernan said what’s impressed him most while getting to know the Cavaliers’ offensive linemen is how willing they are to learn from him.

The UVa front was previously coached by Garett Tujague for six seasons.

“They’ve been incredibly receptive,” Heffernan said, “and I do things differently. I didn’t really come in and ask and say, ‘what was done previously?’ I just said, ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to do things.’ And there’s been no pushback.”

Boley took first-team left tackle reps on Monday with Houston transfer Ugonna Nnanna at left guard between Boley and Furnish while junior Jestus Johnson III and junior Charlie Patterson were at right guard and right tackle respectively.

Junior guard Noah Josey is limited this spring after undergoing offseason back surgery.

“I think a lot of people are more comfortable,” Furnish said about the O-Line collectively, “and have a better mindset coming in, too, and I think everyone is excited to be here and we really wanted to turn it around after last year.”

There’s more belief, at least among themselves, they’ll be able to, which Boley said began when Heffernan arrived.

“He told us we have the talent to be a great O-Line,” Boley said, “and that’s what he was here for. And then the first spring practice when he implemented all the fundamentals, there was a clear difference going versus the defense in how we were playing on Day 1.”

Running back Xavier Brown said he’s noticed the improvements, too, while running behind the unit.

“Coach Heff has brought in a different kind of energy to this O-Line and I like it a lot,” Brown said. “These guys, they’re blocking their tails off for us and they’re moving.”

Heffernan said gains are being made in pass protection by the group, and that the offensive line has benefitted from practicing against Virginia’s veteran and accomplished defensive line, which features multi-year starters like Kam Butler and Jahmeer Carter.

“There is nowhere to hide,” Heffernan said. “You can’t get away with bad technique, or if you don’t play well with your hands, you’re going to pay for it because these are big, strong and experienced players that will expose you. So, when you watch the tape, nothing gets slid under the rug.”

He said the great, in-practice competition helps him with evaluation of his players, too, as he begins to determine how the Cavaliers’ offensive line will look come fall. There’s plenty of development to go until then, though, Heffernan pointed out.

“Building an offensive line, it’s not like grilling or baking,” he said. “It’s kind of like a slow cooker. You’ve got to have all those ingredients around each other for a long time and when you put all those ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning, you might say, ‘That doesn’t look very good.’ But when you come home from work and smell it when you come into the kitchen and you’re like, ‘Alright’ and now you’re rolling.

“Right now, we’ve got our ingredients in there,” Heffernan said, “and the more they can be around each other … the better off we’re going to be.”