Virginia offense sputters in lackluster loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Two forced turnovers in as many tries for a defense usually creates a path to success for an entire team.

But on Saturday, not even that advantage could spark Virginia in its 24-3 lackluster loss to Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

The Cavaliers’ defense opened the road bout by intercepting the first pass Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito threw and then the Hoos knocked the ball away from star running back Chase Brown for a fumble to end the Illini’s next series.

All UVa mustered following those takeaways — the interception by cornerback Anthony Johnson and the forced fumble by safety Antonio Clary, recovered by safety Langston Long — were 11 yards of total offense and a field goal, though, which signaled the costly inability to take advantage of its opponent’s mistakes.

Illinois, on the other hand, seized the gift it was given when Cavaliers punt returner Billy Kemp IV fielded a punt cleanly, but fumbled as he tried to maneuver around trying tacklers near the goal line. The ball bounced into the end zone and Matthew Bailey landed on it for the game’s first touchdown.

The Illini scored two more touchdowns prior to halftime — both on DeVito throws to tight ends off run fakes. His first scoring toss went for 39 yards to Michael Marchese and then the second for 2 yards to Tip Reiman. Marchese beat UVa linebacker Josh Ahern after Ahern froze on a toss fake, and Reiman was wide open with the Cavaliers selling out to slow Brown in the short-yardage situation.

Those scores sent Illinois to a 21-3 lead, which was plenty enough cushion even after the Illini turned it over twice more before heading into the locker room since the Cavaliers were unquestionably out-of-sync from start to finish.

They managed only 222 yards of total offense.

At halftime, UVa was 0-for-10 on third down and had managed just 114 total yards. Of its eight first-half possessions, only one lasted longer than four plays, but it resulted in Brendan Farrell’s missed field goal.

Illinois finished with 201 rushing yards, including 146 for Brown, while cruising as it dominated time of possession in the second half.