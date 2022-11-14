Virginia-Northern Iowa men's basketball game canceled following fatal shooting

The Virginia men’s basketball team won’t play its game against Northern Iowa on Monday night, the school announced on Monday.

The school had asked its students to shelter in place through mid-morning on Monday before that shelter in place was lifted around 11 a.m., following late Sunday night’s shooting on campus that resulted in three killed and two wounded.

Football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were identified as the three victims killed. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, is in custody.

The basketball team was previously scheduled to host the Panthers at 8 p.m. The Cavaliers are 2-0 and are scheduled to resume play on Friday in Las Vegas in the Continental Tire Main Event against Baylor at 7 p.m.