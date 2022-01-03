Virginia names Dr. Edward Scott deputy athletic director

Virginia has hired Dr. Edward Scott as its deputy athletics director, the school announced on Monday.
Scott, who has spent the past five years as the vice president and director of athletics at Morgan State University in Baltimore, replaces Ted White, who stepped down in October.
Scott's responsibilities at Virginia will include oversight of sports medicine, strength and conditioning, nutrition, sport psychology, diversity, equity and inclusion, men’s basketball, baseball, track & field and cross country. He also will help supervise the Cavaliers' football program.
“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Scott join our team,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a release announcing Scott's hire. “He is a highly-respected professional, a committed worker and more importantly, a great person. We are really excited about the next chapter of UVa Athletics and Ed will play an important role in our efforts.”
During his 18-plus years as an athletics administrator, Scott has served as a senior associate director of athletics at George Washington and Binghamton while also spending time at Louisville and Albany, his alma mater.
At Morgan State, Scott oversaw the department's 14 Division I programs with nearly 300 student-athletes who compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. In addition to handling the department's day-to-day operations and oversight of recreation and intramurals for campus, Scott reported directly to President Dr. David Wilson and was the first athletics director to hold a seat on the President’s Cabinet.
Since assuming the role at Morgan State in October of 2016, Scott increased the student-athlete graduation rate by 19 percent, improving the department grade point average to a record-setting 3.41 in 2020-21 and spearheading the successful grant for the NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program by securing nearly $900,000 for the athletic department’s academic support services.
Scott also has had success as a fundraiser. He secured the largest gift in the history of Morgan State athletics, a $2.7 million dollar donation to reinstate the sport of wresting for the 2023-24 season. The donation is believed to be the largest single private donation in the history of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletics, making Morgan State University the only HBCU in the country to offer a Division I wrestling program starting in 2023-24.
In addition to record-setting wrestling gift, Scott launched the department’s first annual fund (Morgan Bear Club), adding over 1,000 new members and donations in the first year. He also secured a six-figure donation for naming rights to the Student-Athlete Academic Center and negotiated the university’s first-ever comprehensive 5-year apparel deal with Under Armour.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity and look forward to joining Carla Williams and the outstanding group of coaches, staff and student-athletes at the University of Virginia,” Scott said in a release. “Leaving Morgan was going to take a special situation, the values of the University of Virginia, coupled with Carla's vision for the future of UVa athletics made this an ideal fit.