Virginia names Dr. Edward Scott deputy athletic director

Since assuming the role at Morgan State in October of 2016, Scott increased the student-athlete graduation rate by 19 percent, improving the department grade point average to a record-setting 3.41 in 2020-21 and spearheading the successful grant for the NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program by securing nearly $900,000 for the athletic department’s academic support services.

Scott also has had success as a fundraiser. He secured the largest gift in the history of Morgan State athletics, a $2.7 million dollar donation to reinstate the sport of wresting for the 2023-24 season. The donation is believed to be the largest single private donation in the history of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletics, making Morgan State University the only HBCU in the country to offer a Division I wrestling program starting in 2023-24.

In addition to record-setting wrestling gift, Scott launched the department’s first annual fund (Morgan Bear Club), adding over 1,000 new members and donations in the first year. He also secured a six-figure donation for naming rights to the Student-Athlete Academic Center and negotiated the university’s first-ever comprehensive 5-year apparel deal with Under Armour.