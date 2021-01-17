Virginia-N.C. State men’s basketball’s game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia men's basketball team's matchup with N.C. State, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed, the ACC announced Sunday. The decision comes as the Wolfpack deals with COVID-19 issues within their program.

The news adds to the list of ACC postponements for UVa. The Cavaliers still need to make up a road game at Wake Forest as well as a home game with Virginia Tech. Not playing N.C. State on Wednesday means the Cavaliers have three conference games to make up by the end of the season in order to play a full 20-game ACC schedule.

With an empty date Wednesday, there’s a chance UVa adds an opponent to the schedule. It’s unclear if another ACC opponent might become available or if the Wahoos could choose to add a nonconference game this week.

UVa could also opt to not play this week, instead using the extra time to prepare for Saturday’s game with Georgia Tech. Given the flexibility shown by teams with scheduling this season, plenty of options are available for Virginia.

When UVa returns to the court, the Cavaliers hope to build on their 9-2 record and 5-0 mark in ACC play. The team is riding a five-game winning streak, and they knocked off No. 12 Clemson 85-50 in a dominant performance Saturday.

