Virginia-Michigan State men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between Virginia and Michigan State has been postponed, UVa announced late Tuesday night.

The postponement comes due to COVID-19 issues within UVa’s program.

The Cavaliers were scheduled to face the Spartans on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN. Instead, the two teams may attempt to find a date later this season to compete.

The matchup was highly anticipated. The Cavaliers were set to enter the game as the nation’s No. 18 team and the reigning national champions. Michigan State entered the matchup undefeated and ranked fourth nationally.

It’s unclear just how long the Cavaliers might be off the court due to the COVID-19 issues. They’re scheduled to compete Sunday against William & Mary, which just returned to practice activity after a break due to COVID-19 issues of its own. UVa, which did not offer specifics on its COVID-19 issues, says the status of that game is “to be determined.”

Typically, people who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days and close contacts of those people who test positive must quarantine for 14 days.