Virginia-Miami women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Virginia-Miami women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Virginia women's basketball team's scheduled home matchup with Miami on Sunday has been postponed, the ACC announced on Saturday.

The postponement comes as the Cavaliers continued to adhere to the conference's COVID-19 protocols. The ACC will attempt to reschedule the game later in the season.

Virginia has now had three consecutive games altered due to coronavirus issues. UVa's matchup with Texas Southern on Dec. 22 was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Texas Southern program, then Thursday's home game against Notre Dame was postponed after the Cavaliers entered the ACC's COVID-19 protocols.

Virginia (3-8, 0-1 ACC) has not played a game since an 82-55 loss to N.C. State on Dec. 19.

UVa said in a release the the school's athletic ticket office will contact ticket holders directly with options under the Fans First program.

