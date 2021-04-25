Virginia men's tennis team wins first ACC championship since 2017

The Tar Heels went up 2-0 with a win on singles court two before Söderlund finished off a 6-3, 6-0 win against Sigouin to put the Cavaliers on the board.

Gianni Ross tied the match 2-2 with a 6-1, 6-4 win on court six. North Carolina pulled back ahead with a victory on court three before Goetz knotted the match at 3-3 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Logan Zapp on court five.

On the last remaining singles court, Montes had won his first set 6-2 and was serving with a 5-2 lead in the second set against Simon Soendergaard on court four.

Soendergard broke Montes' serve and then held to make it 5-4. Again serving for the match, Montes jumped out to a 40-15 lead, then converted his first match point attempt to give the Cavaliers the victory and the ACC championship.

"These guys responded like they have all year, so credit to them," Pedroso said. "They've worked so hard, and built an amazing culture."

As the ACC champion, Virginia earns the conference’s automatic berth in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The full bracket will be announced on Monday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. The NCAA Selection Show will stream online on NCAA.com.