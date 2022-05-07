Virginia men's tennis team tops VCU to reach NCAA Tournament Round of 16

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16.

The Cavaliers (24-5) advanced to the third round for the 16th time in the past 17 NCAA Tournaments with a 4-0 victory over VCU (22-7) on Saturday on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Virginia, which has now won 19 matches in a row, will host No. 10 South Carolina next weekend in a Super Regional. The date and time of the match will be announced at a later date by the NCAA.

The winner of the Virginia/South Carolina match will advance to play in Champaign, Ill., where the NCAA Tournament’s quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches will be played May 19-22.

Senior Ryan Goetz and sophomore Iñaki Montes opened Saturday’s match with a 6-0 victory on the No. 2 doubles court, then grad student Bar Botzer and sophomore Chris Rodesch clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-4 win on the top court.

“I was really proud of the way the guys came out in doubles with great energy,” Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. “I wanted to see some improvement from yesterday and I did. That doubles point for us is really important. I feel really good against any team if we can win that doubles point. So if we come out the right way, we’re going to look like that and play like that. That was the goal today.”

In singles, Rodesch won 6-2, 6-2 on court one against Charles Bertimon to give Virginia a 2-0 lead. The Cavaliers then had three courts racing to clinch the match. Montes closed out a 6-4, 6-3 win against Maxence Bertimon on court two. Both senior Gianni Ross and sophomore Jeffrey von der Schulenburg had match points on courts six and three, with Ross finishing his match, a 6-4, 7-5 win against Rayane Stable to seal the victory.