Virginia men's tennis team tops Tennessee to reach national championship match

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team is back in a familiar place — the national championship match.

The Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Tournament finals with a 5-0 victory over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday on the indoor courts of the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.

Virginia (27-5), which has now won 22 straight matches, will take on No. 8 Kentucky (26-7) on Sunday at 4 p.m. Eastern in the championship match. The Wahoos will be playing in the national final for the seventh time in the past 11 NCAA Tournaments.

“We’re all grateful to be here, headed to the championship match," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "Right now, it’s mostly a mentality of gratitude. And [Sunday], it's an attitude of let's go out and take it. Let's go out and get it and believe in ourselves. This is a lot of fun! Guys are enjoying it. We're having a great time. But we are super grateful to be here.”

In Saturday's semifinal, the Cavaliers had a simultaneous clinch on singles courts two and six, resulting in the 5-0 final score.

Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg got the Cavaliers started with a 6-3 victory on doubles court three, then Ryan Goetz and Iñaki Montes clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory on court two.

In singles, the Cavaliers won all six first sets, but other than Ross’ 6-1 victory on court five, all of the scores were close. Chris Rodesch, von der Schulenburg and Bar Botzer all won 7-5, while Montes and Goetz both went to tiebreakers in their first sets.

Ross went down a break early in his second set against Angel Diaz but rallied to win it 6-4 and put UVa ahead 2-0. Von der Schulenburg was serving up 6-5, but was broken by Emile Hudd to force a tiebreaker to decide the second set on court three. Von der Schulenburg won the tiebreaker 7-2 to put UVa on the brink of victory.

Three of the final four courts had the Cavaliers in a position to clinch. Montes was serving up 5-3, Goetz was serving up 5-2 and Botzer was returning up 5-2. For the final points, Martim Prata, Botzer’s opponent, served ahead of Montes, with Botzer winning seconds ahead of Montes finishing off No. 10 Johannus Monday on court two, giving UVa the 5-0 victory.

Now the Cavaliers turn their attention to Kentucky, which will be playing in the national championship match for the first time in program history. This will be the second meeting of the year between the two teams. Virginia defeated Kentucky 4-2 in the first matchup in Lexington on March 31.

Pedroso hopes the Cavaliers can bring the same approach to Sunday's matchup with the Wildcats that they have to each opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

“Our message to the team was the same as the whole tournament, just make sure we match people's energy." Pedroso said. "We've got great composure and we're playing well. So we have to trust in our games. As long as we do those things, energy composure and maturity, we're gonna be right there with anybody. That's what they did today. That's what they've been doing all tournament and hopefully, we can do that one more time [Sunday].”