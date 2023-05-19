It took longer than expected, but the Virginia men's tennis team punched its ticket to the NCAA semifinals with a 4-2 win over Kentucky on Friday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The match between the Cavaliers (28-4) and Wildcats (27-5) began on Thursday evening but had to be finished on Friday due to inclement weather.

Kentucky won a hard-fought doubles point on Thursday night. The doubles action lasted one hour and eight minutes and ended when the Wildcats won a tiebreaker on court one, 11-9, to take a 1-0 lead.

Twenty minutes into singles play, the match went into a lightning delay as a thunderstorm moved into the Orlando area. Torrential rains drenched the courts and after a nearly three-hour delay, the match was suspended with a restart time of 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said he was not concerned about how his players would respond to the weather and change in schedule.

“I didn’t need to do any refocusing as the head coach [after Friday night’s rain delay],” Pedroso said. “The players know what this tournament is all about. We’ve been here before. They have their routines. They know how to bounce back from losing a doubles point, from rain delays. Whatever it is, these guys have been through it all. So it’s all about them. They’re ready and they’re prepared for whatever comes.”

The players rewarded Pedroso's trust on Friday morning with stellar singles play. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, who was down 3-0 on Thursday night against Joshua Lapadat, came back to win his first set 7-5, one of four first sets won by the Cavaliers.

Alex Kiefer, who had a 4-0 lead in his match before the delay, closed out his first set 6-4 against Jaden Weekes on court five and then took the second set 6-3 to tie the match at 1-1.

Then Chris Rodesch picked up his 12th straight singles victory with a straight-set win against No. 13 Liam Draxl on the top court. Their match was halted late in the second set when the court they were competing on became unplayable. They slid over to vacated court five and Rodesch closed out the victory to put the Cavaliers ahead 2-1.

Ryan Goetz downed Taha Baadi 6-4, 6-2 on court four to give Virginia a 3-1 lead. The other three courts all split sets and headed to a third and decisive set. No. 18 Alafia Ayeni won a tight 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3 victory on court two to give Kentucky its second point.

Mans Dahlberg lost his first set 6-3 against Charlelie Cosnet, but rebounded by winning 6-4 in the second set to force a third. He came back from down a break against Cosnet to tie the set at 6-6 and force a tiebreaker. Dahlberg won the breaker 7-3 to clinch the victory for the Wahoos, who have now won 20 straight matches.

Next up for Virginia is a showdown with top-seeded Texas (26-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the national semifinals. The winner of that match will advance to Sunday's national championship match.

Women's golf opens NCAA play

The 26th-ranked Virginia women’s golf team opened play at the NCAA Championships on Friday by shooting 10-over 298. UVa’s score was 12th among the 15 teams playing in the morning wave at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Cavaliers were led by sophomore Amanda Sambach, who shot 2-under 70. It was the ninth consecutive under-par round for the ACC individual champion. She was tied for fifth among the players who competed during the morning wave of tee times.

Sambach stood at 1-over after making a bogey on the Grayhawk Golf Club’s fourth hole. She then reeled off three consecutive birdies. A bogey on No. 9 cost her a stroke and she made the turn at 1-under par.

Sambach posted birdies on the 10th and 11th holes to get to 3-under before a bogey on No. 12. She finished her round with six consecutive pars.

UVa’s Megan Propeck used a birdie on the 18th hole to end her day at 2-over while Rebecca Skoler finished at 4-over 76. Celeste Valinho shot 78 and Jennifer Cleary finished at 79.

Baseball wins series opener

The No. 21 Virginia baseball team jumped out to an early 6-0 lead en route to a 12-5, series-opening win over Georgia Tech on Thursday night at Mac Nease Park in Atlanta.

The Cavaliers (42-11, 17-11 ACC) won the opening game of an ACC series for the seventh times this year as they extended their win streak to seven games, the third win streak of seven or more games this season.

Friday's game ended after press time.