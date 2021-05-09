Virginia men's tennis team outlasts Stanford to reach Sweet 16

In the second set, Rodesch found another gear as dozens of fans in attendance cheered him on. He rallied behind the home crowd, getting fired up after points and taking the second set 6-4.

While he flipped the momentum, Boyer quickly took control in the third set. Stanford’s No. 3 singles player went up 5-1 in the third and final set, and Boyer seemed like he would cruise to a final set victory.

“I just said to myself, ‘Now I don’t have anything to lose,’” Rodesch said.

Feeling free, Rodesch fought back. He got back to 5-3 down, but faced three match points down 15-40 on Boyer’s serve. He won all three points to pull within 5-4.

The two players went back and forth in the remaining games, setting up a tiebreaker with the score knotted at 6-6. Rodesch took control of the tiebreaker but needed a Boyer double fault to win the tiebreak 7-5.

“At the end, I was a lucky guy,” Rodesch said.

Rodesch’s gutsy come-from-behind win clinched the match, as freshman Inaki Montes won his match 6-4, 6-4. UVa also earned wins from junior Ryan Goetz, who won 6-1, 6-3 in a dominating performance. Senior Gianni Ross won 7-6, 6-2 to earn a point for the Wahoos as well.