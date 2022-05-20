Virginia men's tennis team knocks off defending national champion Florida to reach NCAA semifinals

The Virginia men’s tennis program has found memories of playing at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill.

UVa won its first outdoor national championship in 2013 at the venue to kick-start a run of four titles in five years.

The Cavaliers added another memorable performance late Thursday night during a 4-1 win over defending national champion Florida to reach the NCAA semifinals.

Virginia (26-5) won the doubles point and picked up victories on singles courts two, three and five to take down the Gators (26-3) and advance to the national semifinals for the 11th time in the past 15 NCAA Tournaments.

Sophomore Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the victory for the Cavaliers in a match that ended at 12:24 a.m. local time.

“I told them that the Gators are the defending national champs and we can expect them to always fight back no matter how well we're playing, no matter how far we're up in the score," Virginia coach Andres Pedroso said. "They're always going to fight back and the guys were ready. We talked about it a lot. So poise was a big part of this win. And so a lot of credit to the guys.”

Florida had an early edge in doubles, winning 6-1 on court three, but Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer evened things with a 6-4 victory against the No. 5 doubles team of Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton. Court two went to a tiebreaker, with Ryan Goetz and Iñaki Montes winning it 7-3 to give Virginia the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.

Then came the weather.

The match went into a lightning delay midway through the first singles sets. Right after clearing the stands, a rainstorm drenched the courts. With two NCAA Tournament matches being played simultaneously on the outdoors courts of the complex and only having six indoor courts at the facility, it was decided that the Ohio State-Michigan match would move to the indoor courts and the Virginia-Florida match would either resume play outdoors when the courts were dry or go on the indoors courts after the other match finished.

At 10:15 p.m. local time, the outdoor courts were dry enough for the teams to begin warm-ups. Play resumed at 10:45 p.m., nearly two and a half hours after the match had been halted.

After the delay, Florida tied the match with a straight-set victory on court four. Montes then put UVa back ahead with a 7-5, 6-4 victory against reigning NCAA singles champion Sam Riffice. Gianni Ross battled to a 7-5, 7-5 victory on court five to make it a 3-1 score.

On court three, von der Schulenburg dropped his first set 6-2 against Duarte Vale. In the second set, von der Schulenburg edged Vale 7-5 in a tiebreaker to force a third set. The UVa sophomore then won the deciding set 6-3 to clinch the match.

“After the rain delay, I told them that it was a new match," Pedroso said. "That it's like we started the doubles point all over again. It was all about energy and composure. I really felt like we would play our best tennis if we brought the energy and we had good composure and you know, that's what happened.”

Virginia's win came on a night where the top three seeds in the NCAA Tournament were all eliminated. In addition to the Cavaliers' win over No. 2 Florida, No. 1 TCU fell against Kentucky and No. 3 Baylor was eliminated by Tennessee.

The Cavaliers will take on No. 6 Volunteers (26-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern. The winner advances to Sunday’s national championship match. Virginia brings a 21-match win streak into Saturday’s semifinal. The Hoos' last loss was against Florida at ITA National Team Indoors in February.