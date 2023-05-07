The Virginia men’s tennis team is returning to a place it is very familiar with — the NCAA Tournament's Round of 16.

The Cavaliers advanced to the third round for the 17th time in the last 18 NCAA Tournaments with a 4-0 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won the clinching point for Virginia (26-4).

The Cavaliers won a tight doubles point to start the match. Chris Rodesch and von der Schulenburg won 7-5 on court two followed by a 6-4 victory from Iñaki Montes and William Woodall on court one to clinch the doubles point for UVa. The third doubles court was tied 5-5 when play was abandoned.

Ryan Goetz raced through a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Lukas Engelhardt on singles court four to give UVa a 2-0 lead before half of the first sets were even over. The Cavaliers got through all of the first sets in singles right before the rains came. After a 20-minute delay, play resumed indoors.

Alex Kiefer had a tight first set against Noah Schlagenhauf on court five, picking up a late break to win it 7-5 and then went 6-1 in the second set to give Virginia a 3-0 advantage.

After trailing 4-0 in his first set against Simon Junk on court three, von der Schulenburg came back to tie things up. The set was decided in a tiebreaker, with von der Schulenburg winning 8-6. He then took the second set 6-1 to clinch the victory.

“I thought Ole Miss played really well across the board and our guys just hung in there and played really solid,” Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said. “I don't think we played our best in doubles, but I'm happy with the way they kept their composure and just fought till the end. So we pulled that out and then got a good start to singles. But Ole Miss was tough. All these SEC schools in the tournament, they fight until the end, and they're scrappy, and so we knew what we were gonna get from them today.”

The Cavaliers will take an 18-match win streak into next weekend’s Round of 16. Virginia will host Duke at the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Super Regional (date and time to be announced later).

The winner of that match will advance to the championship rounds of the tournament, which will be held May 18-20 at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla. Pedroso is happy to have one more match at home as his team pursues a second straight national championship.

“We always love playing at home,” Pedroso said. “We've been getting great crowds, which is awesome. So thank you to the Charlottesville community to the board said all our fans, it's such an honor to play in front of them so we always feel good playing at home.”