Virginia men's soccer team, UNC Greensboro play to scoreless draw

Daniel Wright recorded a shot attempt in the 78th minute, but his angle from the left side of the box wasn’t great. He pulled the ball wide to the right side of the net.

A header from Leo Afonso in the final 10 minutes of the half looked like a possible goal, but he just missed wide to the right. The Cavaliers maintained the pressure.

Kevin Ogudugu ripped a shot just high in the 87th minute, keeping the match scoreless. The teams went to overtime without anything on the scoreboard.

Neither team came particularly close to scoring in the first overtime. UNCG recorded the lone shot of the period in the 100th minute, but it dribbled wide left of the net.

Ogudugu nearly ended the match in the 107th minute when he corralled the ball in the center of the box, but UNCG goalkeeper Niclas Wild made a save. He finished the match with a pair of saves. UVa goalkeeper Holden Brown chipped in four for Virginia.

“We conceded three goals last game, and now we kept a clean sheet, so that’s something to be proud of,” Ueland said.

In the end, neither team put together the offensive sequence needed to score.

“At home, we want to get the win,” Ueland said.