Virginia men's soccer team suffers first loss of season to Maryland

Playing a man down for the entire second half proved to be too much for the Virginia’s men’s soccer team to overcome on Monday night in a 2-1 loss to Maryland at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

With the Cavaliers leading 1-0 in the final minute of the first half, Daniel Wright received his second yellow card of the match and was sent off, leaving UVa to play with just 10 men for the entire second half.

Maryland took advantage of the man-up advantage and second two goals in the second half to hand Virginia (2-1) its first loss of the season. The Terrapins tied the game with just under 30 minutes to play when Ben Bender converted a penalty kick after Hunter George was fouled in the box.

Brayan Padilla put Maryland ahead for good with just under 13 minutes to go with a beautiful left-footed strike from well outside the box. Michael Tsicoulias scored the opening goal of the game for Virginia, which was outshot 18-3 in the game.

The Cavaliers will try to get back on track on Friday, when it hosts Syracuse to open ACC play. The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will air on ACC Network Extra.